MARION – Jaden Merrick and Ahmed Aldamak went 1-2 to lead Cedar Falls Saturday at the Linn-Mar Co-Ed Invitational at Lowe Park.

Merrick won the event by .5 seconds ahead of Aldamak in 15 minutes 37.3 seconds.

Luke Hartman and Charlie Driscoll finished sixth and seventh, and John Ferguson was ninth as the Tigers had seven runners finish in the Top 15.

Cedar Falls won the team race with 23 points. Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids Kennedy tied for second with 59.

Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was 10th in 16:37.0

In the girls’ race, Anna Becker highlighted the Tigers’ performance by taking 10th in a time of 20:48.1

Jose Simonson finished two seconds behind her in 11th, and Zoey Zylstra gave Cedar Falls three in the top 15 by finishing in 14th.

Ashlynn Sauser, a freshman from Oelwein, was eighth in 20:40.5.