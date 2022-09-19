 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

High School Cross Country: Jesup's Wilson, Oelwein's Sauser victorious

DENVER – MacKenzie Wilson of Jesup and Conall Sauser of Oelwein captured individual titles Monday at the Denver Invitational.

The races were stopped midway through the boys’ varsity race, but officials allowed the top racers to finish.

Sauser crossed in 17 minutes, 10.83 seconds, 13 seconds in front of teammate Ray Gearhart. The Huskies’ Ben Driscoll was third, while Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter of Denver were fourth and fifth.

In the girls’ race, Wilson, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor and Union’s Amila Condon dueled for the first three kilometers, before it became a two-person race between Wilson and Trainor.

Trainor led most of the way before Wilson outkicked her over the final 400 meters for a three-second victory – 19:54.6 to 19:57.42.

“The Sumner girl pushed me a lot in the race,” Wilson said. “I  didn’t want to start to fast, stayed back and little bit and gradually worked my way up and then toward the end, right before we made the turn for home I made my move, my kick.”

Denver won the team title with 45 points as Avery Trunkhill, Reeve Ristau and Hailey Homan all finished in the top ten at fifth, seventh and 10th, respectively.

Girls

How they finished: 1. Denver 45, 2. Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union 97, 5. Dike-New Hartford 106, 6. Wapsie Valley 6, 7. Oelwein 157, 8. BCLUW 186.

Top-Ten Individuals: 1. Mackenie Wilson (Jesup), 19:54.6, 2. Hillary Trainor (Sum-Fred), 19:57.42, 3. Amila Condon (Union), 20:32.70, 4. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:41.79, 5. Avery Trunkhill (Denver), 20:55.95, 6. Izzy Houts (Dike-New Hartford), 21:06.43, 7. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 21:09.78, 8. Ava VanDaele (Wapsie Valley), 21:3.59, 8. Lauren Youngblut (Union), 21:49.17, 10. Hailey Homan (Denver), 21:49.78.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

