High School Cross Country: Hoins, Kolbet win first career NEIC titles

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa – Caleb Hoins ran in front of the pace car for about a couple of seconds. Campbelle Kolbet led wire-to-wire.

The two seniors for Waverly-Shell Rock and New Hampton, respectively, saved their best for their final Northeast Iowa Conference meet on Tuesday.

Hoins made his move at the 1.5 mile mark and never looked back en route to the boys individual title in 16 minutes, 58.63 seconds around the 5,000-meter course at Plum Creek Golf Course.

"It feels amazing," Hoins said. "To compete in my senior year at my best, is so awesome."

Kolbet avenged a loss to Crestwood's Kinze Shea on the same course less than week ago in winning the individual girls championship in 19:39.79, which also spurred the Chickasaws to a team title.

Her victory plus Natalie Nosbisch and Tegan Dungey finishing third and fourth allowed them to clip Decorah 66-67 with Waverly-Shell Rock finishing third with 69 points.

"Insane," Kolbet said. "Without each other, we wouldn't be where we are today."

The beginning of this race went slightly different than last week's when Kolbet and Shea dueled. There was group of four at the one-mile mark together and with 800 meters to go, Shea kicked in front and held on for the win.

This time, the New Hampton senior created a sizable gap to avoid any chance of losing. The difference between Kolbet and Shea was nearly 30 seconds.

"I knew what I had and needed to do," Kolbet said. "It is all a mental game. The goal is to have the biggest gap I can. I wanted to run my best race today."

Despite Decorah getting its low-five all in before the fourth runner for the Chickasaws, the top three was enough for the victory.

"If we all have our head in the game and run our best race, we can (get to Fort Dodge for state)," Kolbet said.

Waverly-Shell Rock's Sydney Bochmann placed sixth in just under 21 minutes.

Hoins felt comfortable in an opening mile where he was the slight leader in pack of four that went out in 4:58. He only increased it the advantage the longer the race went on.

His final gap was eight seconds over the runner-up Nathan O'Neill from Waukon.

"I knew it was windy and the wind pushed me, so I took advantage," Hoins said. "All the training as Go-Hawks has led us to peak at this conference meet. I'm proud of my whole team."

Waverly-Shell Rock's boys team also finished third with 75 points. Waukon won the conference title with 32 points.