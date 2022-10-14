High School Cross Country: Hillary Trainor, Kaden Lynch win NICL titles

LA PORTE CITY – Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kaden Lynch claimed individual crowns Thursday in the North Iowa Cedar League cross country championships at the La Porte City Golf Course.

Trainor edged Jesup’s MacKenzie Wilson by two seconds to win another dual against the J-Hawk sophomore.

Trainor and Wilson have ran 1-2 or 2-1 at numerous meets this fall.

Trainor crossed the finish line in 19:19.55, while Wilson followed closely behind in 19:21.37.

Denver with Avery Trunkhill (third), Reeve Ristau (seventh) and Anna Mulert (13th) captured the team crown with 47 points.

Hudson, led by freshman Desi Lang, was second with 75. Lang finished fifth.

Columbus Catholic’s Madison Hellman was 15th in 20:47.23.

Lynch was 11 seconds better than Oelwein’s Conall Sauser to win the boys’ race in 16:27.72.

Sauser was followed across the finish line by teammate Ray Gearhart as the Huskies won the team title by placing four runners in the top ten.

Denver was second with the Cyclones being led by Jack Mulert’s fifth-place finish, while GCGR was third.

Columbus Catholic’s Jace Matern was 18th in 17:54.94.

Girls

How they Finished: 1. Denver 47, 2. Hudson 75, 3. Jesup 128, 4. Union 136, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 144, 6. Wapsie Valley 147, 7. Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 153, 8. Dike-New Hartford 196, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 202, 10. Oelwein 226, 11. South Hardin 255, 12. East Marshall 339.

Top 15 Individuals: 1. Hillary Trainor (S-F), 19:19.55, 2. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 19:21.37, 3. Avery Trunkhill (Denver), 19:31.82, 4. Claire Wright (Jesup), 19:36,35, 5. Desi Lang (Hudson), 19:48.15, 6. Ava Vandaele (Wapsie Valley), 19:51.23, 7. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 20:11.7, 8. Laci Even (Denver), 20:14.90, 9. Izzy Houts (DNH), 20:22.61, 10. Amilia Condon (Union), 20:24.62, 11. Brylee Bellis (Wapsie Valley), 20:42.26, 12. Grace Storjohann (CGCR), 20:42.46, 13. Anna Mulert (Denver), 20:46.94, 14. Mollie Hansen (Hudson), 20:46.94, 15. Madison Hellman (Columbus), 20:47.23.

Boys

How They Finished: 1. Oelwein 43, 2. Denver 54, 3. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, 4. East Marshall 99, 5. Jesup 123, 6. Hudson 168, 7. Columbus Catholic 174, 8. Dike-New Hartford 251, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 253, 10. Union 267, 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 281 12. South Hardin 300.

Top 15 Individuals: 1. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 16:27.72, 2. Conall Sauser (Oelwein), 16:38.5, 3. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 16:49. 08, 4. Emerson Vokes (GCGR), 16:56.77, 5. Jack Mulert (Denver), 16:58.77, 6. Neal Pinter (Denver), 17:05.27, 7. Brennen Sager (GCGR), 17:10.41, 8. Joe Terrones (EM), 17:11.86, 9. Benjamin Driscoll (Oelwein), 17:21.81, 10. Jacob Sullivan (Oelwein), 17:24.46, 11. Nathan Pint (Jesup), 17:27.00, 12. Tyler Venega (GCGR), 17:34.82, 13. Maxwell Schwandt (Denver), 17:35.45, 14. Trevor Baas (Denver), 17:44.86, 15. Patrick Slifer (EM), 17:46.73.

Columbus: 18. Jace Matern, 17:54.94, 29. Brock Hagedorn, 18:37.94, 35. Jalen Hart, 19:07.58, 45. Leo Christensen, 19:@6.82, 47. Thomas Ahern, 19:32.91.