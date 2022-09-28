High School Cross Country: GCGR's Lynch, Jesup's Wilson run strong in Jesup

JESUP -- Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck runner Kaden Lynch reached the finish line first to win the 24-team Jesup Invitational at the Jesup Golf Course Tuesday.

Lynch beat Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck by 5.8 seconds to the finish line to win – 16:11.3 to 16:17.1.

Conall Sauser and Ray Gerhart of Oelwein were third and fifth, while Waverly-Shell Rock’s Caleb Hoins was sixth. Jack Mulert of Denver was seventh, while GCGR’s Brennen Sager and Emerson Vokes were eighth and 10th.

Waukon won the boys’ team title with 84 points, while Oelwein (90), GCGR (115), Denver (133) and Waverly-Shell Rock (191) were third, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Columbus Catholic was led by Leo Christensen and Jace Matern who finished 43rd and 45th respectively, in 18:17.4 and 18:20.1.

In the girls’ race, the Top 15 was filled with area runners as Jesup’s Mackenzie Wilson was second overall in 18:56.0. North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley won in 18:49.2

New Hampton’s Campbelle Kolbet was third, Clare Wright of Jesup was fifth. Amilia Condon of Union and Desi Lang of Hudson were sixth and ninth. New Hampton had a second Top-10 finisher in Natalie Nosbisch, who took 10th, while Denver’s Avery Trunkill and Reeve Ristau were 11th and 13th.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann was 14th.

Center Point-Urbana won the team title with 93 points, while Denver (103(, Hudson (137), Waverly-Shell Rock (182) and New Hampton (183) were second, third, fourth and fifth.

Cross Country

Jesup Invitational

Girls

How they finished: 1. Center Point-Urbana 93, 2. Denver 103, 3. Hudson 137, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 182, 5. New Hampton 183, 6. North Linn 187, 7. Jesup 203, 8. Union 206, 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center 222, 10. Wapsie Valley 233, 11. Dike-New Hartford 259, 12. Benton Community, 268, 13. North Fayette-Valley 293, 14. Aplington-Parkersburg 348, 15. Mason City Newman 358, 16. MFL Mar-Mac 408, 17. Oelwein 411, 18. Alburnett 483, 19. East Buchanan 519, 20. Starmont-West Central 555.

Top-15 Individuals: 1. Meghan Wheatley (NL), 18:49.9, 2. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 18:56.0, 3. Campbelle Kolbet (New Hampton), 19:34.5, 4. Jaida Lyons (Benton), 19:43.5, 5. Clare Wright (Jesup), 19:50.3, 6. Amilia Condon (Union), 19:57.0, 7. Lily Miller (CPU), 19:58.7, 8. Emma Wilkerson (CPU), 19:59.1, 9. Desi Lang (Hudson), 20J4.4, 10. Natalie Nosbisch (New Hampton), 20:06.5, 11. Avery Trunkill (Denver), 20:12.0, 12. Taym Burbridge (Maq. Valley), 20:20.7, 13. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 20:23.7, 14. Sydney Bochmann (WSR), 20:27.9, 15. Hannah Asche (Central Elkader), 20:29.9.

Boys

How They Finished: 1. Waukon 84, 2. Oelwein 90, 3. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 115, 4. Denver 133, 5. Center Point-Urbana 144, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 191, 7. New Hampton 249, 8. Benton Community 279, 9. North Linn 281, 10. Jesup 311, 11. Maquoketa Valley 340, 12. Mason City Newman 357, 13. Hudson 363, 14. Starmont-West Central 371, 15. North Fayette Valley 395, 16. Columbus Catholic 395, 17. MFL Mar-Mac 400, 18. Alburnett 447, 19. East Buchanan 453, 20. Aplington-Parkersburg 528, 21. Union 549, 22. Independence 561, 23. Dunkerton 570, 24. Dike-New Hartford 598.

Top 15 Individuals: 1. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 16:11.3, 2. Charlie Sieck (Star-WC), 16:17.1, 3. Conall Sauser (Oelwein), 16:33.7, 4. Jacob Schellhorn (MFL), 16:56.7, 5. Ray Gerhart (Oelwein), 17:01.0, 6. Caleb Hoins (WSR), 17:06.1, 7. Jack Mulert (Denver), 17:09.4, 8. Brennen Sager (GCGR), 17:11.5, 9. Nathan O’Neill (Waukon), 17:13.4, 10. Emerson Vokes (GCGR), 17:13.7, 11. Matthew Schaul (Maq Valley), 17:17.2, 12. Isaac Reisinger (Waukon), 13. Caden Kueker (WSR), 17:17.9, 14. Noah Valenzuela (East Buc), 17:19.0, 15. Skyler Dugan (Waukon), 17:19.0.

Columbus: 43. Leo Christensen, 18:17.4, 45. Jace Matern, 18:20.1, 74. Brock Hagedorn, 19:05.7, 118. Peter Minard, 20:13.9, 124. Jalen Hart, 20:19.0, 125. Theodore Ahern, 20:24.6.