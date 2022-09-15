High School Cross Country: Depth, family culture leading Cedar Falls to success

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls boys’ cross country team has made it a habit of having a number of competitors near the top of every field.

The Tigers continued that habit on Thursday at the Rich Engel Classic Meet in Cedar Falls as they took the team title with 54 points.

Their iron sharpens iron habit came deliberately from first year head coach Brett Egan who made it an emphasis for his senior laden squad.

“We really focus on pack running,” Egan said. “One of the emphases for this season has been to push at all levels. We want our 9, 10 runners to push our JV runners and our JV runners to push our varsity runners. It is a mindset for all the runners.”

On Thursday, the Tigers had five competitors finish in the top 25 of the field--four of which placed in the top 15.

Freshman Jaden Merrick clocked the fastest time for Cedar Falls as he finished with a time of 16:31.6.

Coming shortly after Merrick, senior Gavin Denholm finished with the second fastest time for the Tigers with a time of 16:59.2

Denholm said the depth of the Tigers puts a chip on the shoulder of each member of the team to put in the proper amount of work in and out of competition.”

“We have a lot of elite runners on our team,” Denholm said. “Any race, it is a tossup who those 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 guys are.”

Merrick added that the depth pushes each individual to get better and allows the Tigers to become a stronger team.

Colin Johnson, Colby Cryer and John Ferguson rounded out the five varsity scorers for the Tigers.

Despite the competition in practice, Merrick described the culture of the Tigers as a family and pointed to all their team bonding outside of competitions and practices.

Denholm described the culture similarly and credited that culture for helping create the Tigers’ success.

“Cedar Falls cross country has the best culture in the state,” Denholm said. ‘That is entirely because of the coaching staff. Every day at practice they preach being a good person, being a good teammate and that, ultimately, help you become a better athlete. When you are pushing each other as much as they are pushing you it is hard not to be a huge family.”

Egan said that culture and the philosophy of pack running helps to bolster the confidence of younger athletes.

“We always want the younger athletes to have the confidence that…they have the belief that they can compete with our top runners,” Egan said. “We definitely lean on the seniors to be leaders. We do some small group work that focuses on not only running, but how they can be better men outside of the school.”

In the girls’ side of the competition, Zoe Zylstra continued her strong start sophomore campaign with a seventh place finish and a time of 19:53.9.

Zylstra said she was really excited to compete at home for the first time this season.

“There is always a lot of people that cheer me on,” Zylstra said. “I really appreciate it. It is always fun running 15 runners so you have quite a few of your teammates to run with and when you finish there is column of cheers.”

The top competitor a year ago in her freshman season Zylstra said she feels more confident with a year under her belt.

“I have had more of a positive outlook on this season,” Zylstra said. “I went on a trip over the summer to Colorado with the cross country team. That really showed me that I can hard things.”