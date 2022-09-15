 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

High School Cross Country: Depth, family culture leading Cedar Falls to success

  • Updated
  • 0
Rich Engel 11

Cedar Falls' Jaden Merrick runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls boys’ cross country team has made it a habit of having a number of competitors near the top of every field.

The Tigers continued that habit on Thursday at the Rich Engel Classic Meet in Cedar Falls as they took the team title with 54 points.

Their iron sharpens iron habit came deliberately from first year head coach Brett Egan who made it an emphasis for his senior laden squad.

“We really focus on pack running,” Egan said. “One of the emphases for this season has been to push at all levels. We want our 9, 10 runners to push our JV runners and our JV runners to push our varsity runners. It is a mindset for all the runners.”

On Thursday, the Tigers had five competitors finish in the top 25 of the field--four of which placed in the top 15.

Freshman Jaden Merrick clocked the fastest time for Cedar Falls as he finished with a time of 16:31.6.

People are also reading…

Coming shortly after Merrick, senior Gavin Denholm finished with the second fastest time for the Tigers with a time of 16:59.2

Denholm said the depth of the Tigers puts a chip on the shoulder of each member of the team to put in the proper amount of work in and out of competition.”

Rich Engel 12

Cedar Falls' Gavin Denholm runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

“We have a lot of elite runners on our team,” Denholm said. “Any race, it is a tossup who those 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 guys are.”

Merrick added that the depth pushes each individual to get better and allows the Tigers to become a stronger team.

Colin Johnson, Colby Cryer and John Ferguson rounded out the five varsity scorers for the Tigers.

Despite the competition in practice, Merrick described the culture of the Tigers as a family and pointed to all their team bonding outside of competitions and practices.

Denholm described the culture similarly and credited that culture for helping create the Tigers’ success.

“Cedar Falls cross country has the best culture in the state,” Denholm said. ‘That is entirely because of the coaching staff. Every day at practice they preach being a good person, being a good teammate and that, ultimately, help you become a better athlete. When you are pushing each other as much as they are pushing you it is hard not to be a huge family.”

Egan said that culture and the philosophy of pack running helps to bolster the confidence of younger athletes.

“We always want the younger athletes to have the confidence that…they have the belief that they can compete with our top runners,” Egan said. “We definitely lean on the seniors to be leaders. We do some small group work that focuses on not only running, but how they can be better men outside of the school.”

In the girls’ side of the competition, Zoe Zylstra continued her strong start sophomore campaign with a seventh place finish and a time of 19:53.9.

Zylstra said she was really excited to compete at home for the first time this season.

Rich Engel 1

Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra runs in the Rich Engel Classic cross country Meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

“There is always a lot of people that cheer me on,” Zylstra said. “I really appreciate it. It is always fun running 15 runners so you have quite a few of your teammates to run with and when you finish there is column of cheers.”

The top competitor a year ago in her freshman season Zylstra said she feels more confident with a year under her belt.

“I have had more of a positive outlook on this season,” Zylstra said. “I went on a trip over the summer to Colorado with the cross country team. That really showed me that I can hard things.”

Results

Boys

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 54, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 77, 3. Urbandale 83, 4. Western Dubuque 141, 5. Linn-Mar 165, 6. Iowa City Liberty 237, 7. Grundy Center/GR 244, 8. Ankeny 252, 9. Decorah 258, 10. Clear Creek Amana 261.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Miles Wilson (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 15:51.7, 2. Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque), 16:12.4, 3. Jaden Merrick (Cedar Falls), 16:31.6, 4. Kaden Lynch (Grundy Center/GR) 16:41.5, 5. Tommy Hensley (Urbandale), 16:44.5, 6. Aidan Decker (Iowa City Liberty), 16:45.4, 7. Henry McMahan (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 16:51.0, 8. Gavin Denholm (Cedar Falls), 16:59.2, 9. Blake Smith (Urbandale), 17:06.0, 10. Colin Johnson (Cedar Falls), 17:07.0.

Cedar Falls: 3. Jaden Merrick, 16:31.6, 8. Gavin Denholm, 16:59.2, 10. Colin Johnson, 17:07.0, 12. Colby Cryer, 17:10.5, 21. John Ferguson, 17:33.3, 25. Connor Martin, 17:44.6, 31. Jack Considine, 17:52.3.

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck: 4. Kaden Lynch, 16:41.5, 19, Brennen Sager, 17:28.3, 47. Emerson Vokes, 18:18.8, 74. Tyler Venenga, 18:47.6, 100. Devin Wrider, 19:44.4, 108. Brayden Wallis, 20:02.5, 122. Jeryn Spear, 21:12.1.

Waterloo West: 16. Presley Berns, 17:17.6, 55. Ben Ritter, 18:25.1, 73. Ryan Harn, 18:47.4, 75. Braden Nystrom, 18:47.7, 86. Josiah Wendland, 19:03.9, 93. Zephaniah Gustafson, 19:25.3, 99. Cooper Paxton, 19:43.1.

Waverly-Shell Rock: 29. Caleb Hoins, 17:51.4, 36. Caden Kueker, 17:59.7, 85. Marshall Meyer, 19:01.8, 97. Austin Soldwisch, 19:35.5, 102. Gavin Barry, 19:49.5, 127. Cyrus Leyda, 21:35.5, 128. Gabe SmolikHagen, 21:41.2.

Valley Lutheran: 27. Adric Schmitz, 17:51.0, 106. Isaac Dawson, 19:53.6, 129. Walker Laughridge, 21:50.7, 132. Jonah Woolery, 21:58.2, 136. Jeremiah Steggall, 23:04.1.

Hudson: 98. Lucas Grady, 19:37.9, 103. Brady Hansen, 19:51.1, 104. Ryan Peck, 19:51.5, 118. Lane Rogers, 20:52.0, 123. Alex Steele, 21:13.7, 125. Jacob Fulham, 21:20.0, 130. Drew Hansen, 21:52.7.

Dike-New Hartford: 95. Tyler Nystel, 19:30.9, 119. Bryce Petersen, 21:01.7, 131. Rasmus Brandt, 21:58.2, 133. Shayden Loger, 22:26.3, 139. Finn O'Neill, 23:14.6. 

Waterloo East: 114. Ricardo Rios, 20:30.6, 134. Juan Carlos Rico, 22:31.9, 135. Georvon Tyler, 22:56.4, 137. Juan Caulderon, 23:06.5, 138. Carter Seber, 23:12.9, 140. Pray Reh, 25:48.0, 141. Pedro Zarco, 29:25.7.

Girls

Team standings: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 59, 2. Dubuque Senior 65, 3. Ames 95, 4. Ankeny 99, 5. Cedar Falls 138, 6. Iowa City West 176, 7. Mason City 187, 8. Clear Creek Amana 231, 9. Iowa City Liberty 289, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 312.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Claire Helmers (Ames), 19:02.2, 2. Marley Turk (Ames), 19:27.8, 3. Julia Gehl (Dubuque Hempstead), 19:37.6, 4. Brooke O’Brien (Dubuque Hempstead), 19:41.1, 5. Drew Beason (Ankeny), 19:50.9, 6. Evie Henneberry (Dubuque Hempstead), 19:51.1, 7. Zoe Zylstra (Cedar Falls), 19:53.6, 8. Haidyn Barker (Clear Creek Amana), 20:11.3, 9. Audra Mulholland (Mason City), 20:14.4, 10. Natalie Schlichte (Dubuque Hempstead), 20:16.6.

Cedar Falls: 7. Zoe Zylstra, 19:53.6; 20. Jaden Swarts, 20:57.1, 26. Maddie Gallagher, 21:07.7, 42. Rachel Mandt, 21:37.5, 43. Josee Simonson, 21:37.8, 46. Anna Scannell, 21:42.7, 67.  Anna Brodahl, 22:53.8 

Hudson: 55. Desarae Lang, 22:09.1, 56. Mollie Hansen, 22:12.1, 69. Savannah Schneider, 22:56.6, 79. Ella Steele, 23:13.8, 87. Kate Hilton, 23:37.9, 91. Madison Willand, 23:59.8, 93. Jasi Oleson, 24:02.4.

Waverly-Shell Rock: 51. Sydney Bochmann, 21:54.0, 62. Emma Smith, 22:41.2, 77. Ramey Dahlquist, 23:11.8, 85. Jailyn Kent, 23:31.4, 88. Brenna Bodensteiner, 23:51.1, 94. Cece Jerome, 24:03.0.

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck: 57. Grace Storjohann, 22:12.2, 64. Laney Dole, 22:43.7, 70. Karlee Lynch, 22:57.2, 80. Kali Aldrich, 23:14.7, 105. Avery Dirks, 25:33.0, 108. Emerson Lynch, 26:49.3, 111. Riah Schrage, 27:00.7.

Dike-New Hartford: 52. Izzy Houts, 21:55.2, 72. Elyse Folkerts, 23:04.6, 90. Allison Starbuck, 23:56.0, 101. Roselle Wardell, 24:26.8, 103. Hanna Steffen, 25:06.5, 104. Josey Syhlmann, 25:11.7, 107. Miranda Tyler, 26:10.9.      

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News