High School Cross Country: Cedar Falls punches ticket to state

DUBUQUE — The Cedar Falls boys’ and girls’ cross country teams punched their tickets to the Class 4A State Cross Country meet with top three finishes at the state qualifying meet Wednesday.

In the boys’ competition, Cedar Falls placed first in the team standings with a score of 51 total places as six Tigers finished in the top 20 of the 70-competitor field.

Every second mattered for the Tigers as the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars also finished with a score of 51 total places, but Cedar Falls took first as its quintet finished in with a time of 1:20:58 and the Cougars clocked a 1:20:59.

Freshman Jaden Merrick paced the team with a blazing time of 15:44 which put him only 13 seconds behind top finisher, Miles Wilson of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Luke Hartman finished second for Cedar Falls and eighth overall. The junior finished with a time of 16:07.

Colby Cryer, Gavin Denholm and Connor Martin rounded out the varsity scorers for Cedar Falls with times of 16:12, 16:20 and 16:35, respectively.

Waterloo West also saw a pair of runners finish in the top 30. Sophomores Presley Berns and Ben Ritter finished 28th and 29th overall with times of 17:04 and 17:11.

In the girls’ competition, Cedar Falls placed third a score of 82 total places and a collective time of 1:38:10.

Sophomore Zoe Zylstra set the high-water mark for the Tigers with a sixth-place finish overall and a time of 18:47.

The next three Cedar Falls runners came across the finish line within nine seconds of each other. Jaden Swarts notched the second-fastest time for the Tigers. The senior placed 16th overall with a time of 19:41.

Rachel Mandt and Maddie Gallagher were the third and fourth competitors to finish for Cedar Falls with times of 19:46 and 19:50, respectively.

Anna Scannell capped the Tigers’ five varsity scorers when she crossed the finish line 24th overall with a time of 20:06.

Freshman Adeline Tudor paced the Waterloo West girls’ team with a time of 21:36 which placed 53rd.

Class 3A

MANCHESTER – Caleb Hoins and Sydney Bochmann each have already made the trek to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge twice in their prep careers.

Nothing wrong with one more trip, right?

Waverly-Shell Rock’s senior duo each finished inside the top-15 at the Class 3A state qualifier held at Hart Ridge Golf Course as the only area runners to claim a spot at state.

“It is amazing,” Hoins said.

Bochmann gained the final individual spot, finishing 15th in 20:21.1. She went out quick, at one point hanging on to fourth place after the opening mile.

She steadily started to drop back.

“The girls keep getting better and better every year, so the competition keeps getting higher,” Bochmann said. “This whole district is really good. That first mile was the quickest and I was not expecting to be running that fast.”

Yet her mentality continued to move forward and she mentioned using her arms was a big reason why she returns to state.

Now, she’s going for another top-25 finish and if the cards fall right, an all-state medal in the top-15.

“I was really high on adrenaline,” Bochmann said. “Do more speed work and do more hills.”

Hoins took a slice of strategy from Bochmann and got up to near the front of the chase pack behind the 1-2 finish from Marion. He maintained reaching distance in the top-10.

After a Northeast Iowa Conference title, Hoins was more than comfortable being at the front.

“I knew if I keep my eyes up and get into the front pack, it would lead me into top-15,” he said. “My mentality was focusing on embrace the grind.”

His time of 16:52.2 slotted him eighth amongst the field that was loaded with a handful of guys in the latest IATC top-30.

Hoins believes this can propel him to reach all-state level honors next weekend.

“The top-15 at state is an honor to be at with all those good people,” Hoins said.

