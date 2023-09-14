CEDAR FALLS – The feelings Jaden Merrick was getting made him realize he and his opponent were running the fastest races of their lives.

From the opening gun until the final 300 meters of the 3.1-mile race last Thursday at Marshalltown, Merrick and Ankeny’s Ethan Zuber raced shoulder-to-shoulder.

Zuber outkicked the Tiger sophomore down the stretch to win the race in 15 minutes 7.7 seconds, with Merrick coming across the finish line at 15:10.5.

The two times are the fastest, regardless of class, in the state of Iowa this fall.

For Merrick, it established a new all-time Cedar Falls high school record as he shattered the previous mark held by Sam Schilinger by 12 seconds.

Schillinger, who went on to run at Arkansas, ran a 15022 in 2017 in Dubuque.

“Marshalltown is probably my favorite course,” Merrick said. “It is a real cross country course as a lot of people describe it. You are running through the trees, cornfields…it has a few rolling hills and is just a super fun course.

“It was super nice weather that day, too, so it was set up to be a fast one. You could just kind of tell based off the feelings that it was going to be a fast race.”

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Egan said he couldn’t help himself during the race from becoming a fan. Based on his stopwatch he could see it was a fast race, but he wanted it for both runners.

“It was also pretty fun to watch from a coaching perspective,” Egan said. “You kind of want to root for both of them to keep pushing each other to get into those low 15 times.”

Egan said that was a strategic race that Merrick may not have been able to pull off last year saying the biggest difference from Merrick’s phenomenal freshman season to this fall is Merrick has learned how to compete.

Merrick agrees.

In his first state meet last fall, Merrick led the field to the one-mile mark in a blazing time of 4:53 before the pack group which featured several elite and future Division I runners passed him.

He faded to 18th as he crossed in 16:14.52, two spots behind current teammate Luke Hartman.

“The thing I have learned so far is to be patient,” Merrick said. “Trust my training, trust my coaches and teammates. Being patient has probably been the biggest thing so far this year…being able to wait it out and make your move at the right time.”

Egan says another key is Merrick has the confidence in him now that he belongs up at the front of a race and his ability to make the right moves to put himself in position to make a kick and win.

“I think a sub 15 is definitely in the realm of possibility for him,” Egan said. “But we have really not focused on that. We have focused on him just going out there and competing. The times will take care of themselves as long as he competes in each race, he is in.”

Being pushed by a strong group of teammates behind him has also helped Merrick, he says.

Hartman and Ahmed Aladmak have been consistently right on Merrick’s shoulders in most races, and currently the Tigers have seven runners that have ran under the 16:30 mark as Cedar Falls is aiming for a strong finish to the regular season and a potential trophy chase in Fort Dodge in November.

Fort Dodge and the course at Lakeside Golf Course, the long-time course where the state meet has been held, is vividly imprinted in Merrick’s memory.

He knows Zuber among other strong runners will also be gunning for sub 15 times, and every time he laces his running shoes and puts in a training run, he envisions the state meet course.

“I got to look at where I strategically can push to make up a little bit of time,” Merrick said of catching Zuber. “You are talking three seconds.

“But…that race… Fort Dodge…I picture that every day I run. I’ve been writing down last year’s race and saying this is what we do differently this year.”

Merrick and the Tigers will be hosting an elite group of 21 teams today at Birdsall Park, including Zuber and his Ankeny Hawk squad.

The boys’ varsity race is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.