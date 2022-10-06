High School Cross Country: Cedar Falls boys second at MVC Supermeet

DUBUQUE – Jaden Merrick was seventh and Luke Hartman eighth as Cedar Falls took second at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ Supermeet Thursday.

Merrick crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 47 seconds, and Hartman followed him four seconds later.

Those performances helped Cedar Falls to be bested only by Iowa City High. The Little Hawks scored 51 points compared to the Tigers 77.

City High’s Ford Washburn set a course record in winning the event in 14:50.

The Waterloo West boys took 11th.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls was third with 125 points. The Tigers followed Dubuque Hempstead (24) and Dubuque Senior (57) in the team standings.

Zoe Zylstra led the Tigers by finishing eighth in 19:06.

Girls results

Teams — 1. Dubuque Hempstead 24, 2. Dubuque Senior 57, 3. Cedar Falls 125, 4. Linn-Mar 126, 5. C.R. Prairie 127, 6. Iowa City High 163, 7. Iowa City West 167, 8. Iowa City Liberty 260, 9. C.R. Kennedy 278, 10. C.R. Xavier 288, 11. C.R. Washington 291, 12. Dubuque Wahlert 310, 13. Western Dubuque 327, 14. C.R. Jefferson 426.

Individuals — 1. Julia Gehl (DH), 18:03 (course record); 2. Keelee Leitzen (DH), 18:03; 3. Brooke O’Brien (DH), 18:24; 4. Evie Henneberry (DH), 18:45; 5. Leah Klapatauskas (DS), 18:52; 6. Ani Wedemeyer (ICH), 18:57; 7. Rachel Adamson (LM), 19:03; 8. Zoe Zylstra (CF), 19:06; 9. Georgia Harms (DS), 19:20; 10. Keirra Hess (CRP), 19:34; 11. Claire Hoyer (DS), 19:35; 12. Alyssa Klein (WDbq), 19:36; 13. Emily Gorton (DS), 19:37; 14. Natalie Schlichte (DH), 19:39; 15. Makenna Hetrick (CRW), 19:40.

Boys results

Teams — 1. Iowa City High 51, 2. Cedar Falls 77, 3. C.R. Kennedy 90, 4. Dubuque Hempstead 106, 5. C.R. Prairie 134, 6. Iowa City West 156, 7. Western Dubuque 174, 8. Linn-Mar 207, 9. Iowa City Liberty 230, 10. Dubuque Senior 290, 11. Waterloo West 301, 12. Dubuque Wahlert 350, 13. C.R. Washington 390, 14. C.R. Jefferson 417, 15. C.R. Xavier 437.

Individuals — 1. Ford Washburn (ICH), 14:50 (course record); 2. Miles Wilson (CRK), 15:20; 3. Isaiah Hammerand (WDbq), 15:33; 4. Moustafa Tiea (ICW), 15:34; 5. Truman Thompson (ICH), 15:35; 6. John Maloney (DH), 15:37; 7. Jaden Merrick (CF), 15:47; 8. Luke Hartman (CF), 15:51; 9. Caleb Kass (DH), 15:53; 10. Aidan Decker (ICL), 15:55; 11. Ammon Smith (ICH), 15:55; 12. Noah Carey (ICH), 15:56; 13. Seth Cheney (ICW), 15:59; 14. Henry McMahan (CRK), 16:01; 15. Nick Lee (CRP), 16:03.