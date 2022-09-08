High School Cross Country: Cedar Falls boys fourth in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN – In a super competitive Marshalltown Invitational, the Cedar Falls boys’ cross country took fourth in the 24-team event.

The Tigers saw three runners finish in the Top 20, lead by Luke Hartman’s 14th place in 16:09.1.

Jaden Merrick was 15th in 16:12.4, and Gavin Denholm was 17th in 16:13.7.

West Des Moines Dowling’s Jackson Heidesch won in a blistering time, covering the 5k course in 14 minutes, 57.1 seconds.

Dowling also won the team title edging Ankeny and Waukee Northwest.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls was led by Zoe Zylstra’s 16th place in 19:20.9.

In La Porte City, the Union girls captured their own invitational title with a score of 29.

Amilia Condon, Lauren Youngblut and Lily Lorenzen finished two, third and fifth respectively for the Knights.

Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck won the race in 20:14.4.

Grace Lidgett of North Tama was fourth.

In the boys’ race, Vinton-Shellsburg put five runners in the top six to win the team title.

Valley Lutheran was second. The Crusaders were led by Adric Schmitz’s third-place finish in 18:03.4. Isaac Dawson took 10th in 20:08.6.

In West Union, the North Fayette girls held off a strong field including Jesup and Dike-New Hartford to win their own invitational.

NFV edged Jesup by two points, 64-66 for the win.

Katelyn Johnston of Osage won in 19:30.91.

Jesup’s Clare Wright and Mackenzie Wilson took second and third in 20:52.57, and 20:56.52, respectively.

Dike-New Hartford’s Izzy Houts was seventh in 22:10.42, and Oelwein’s Rachel Rulapaugh was ninth.

Oelwein captured the boys’ title easily paced by medalist Connal Sauser, who crossed the finish line in 17:24.56. Teammates Ray Gearhart and Ben Driscoll were third and fifth.

Results

Marshalltown Invitational

Girls

How They Finished: 1. Dubuque Hempstead 56, 2. Johnston 119, 3. Pleasant Valley 133, 4. West Des Moines Valley 155, 5. Des Moines Roosevelt 159, 6. Ames 180, 7. Waukee 197, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 199, 9. Ankeny 209, 10. Southeast Polk 214 11. Indianola 274, 12. Urbandale 303, 13. Waukee Northwest 307, 14. Cedar Falls 340, 15. Dallas Center-Grimes 355, 16. Iowa Falls-Alden 371, 17. Norwalk 534, 18. East Marshall 607.

Medalist: 1. Addison Dorenkamp (WDMV), 17:43.5

Cedar Falls: 16. Zoe Zylstra, 19:20.9, 69. Rachel Mandt 21:11.6, 71. Josee Simonson 21:12.8, 87. Anna Scannell, 21.40.4, 97. Lainey Schreiber 22:05.5.

Boys

How They Finished: 1. West Des Moines Dowling 74, 2. Ankeny 135, 3. Waukee Northwest 147, 4. Cedar Falls 154, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 163, 6. Johnston 182, 7. West Des Moines Valley 185, 8. Norwalk 206, 9. Urbandale 215, 10. Pleasant Valley 263, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 289, 12. Ames 295, 13. Iowa City West 308, 14. Southeast Polk 308, 15. Des Moines Roosevelt 343, 16. Waukee 386, 17. East Marshall 520, 18. Dubuque Senior 525, 19. Marshalltown 606, 20. Indianola 642, 21. Des Moines Lincoln 648, 22. Fort Dodge 650, 23. BCLUW 733, 24. Iowa Falls-Alden 746.

Medalist: 1. Jackson Heidesch (WDMDowling), 14:57.1.

Cedar Falls: 14. Luke Hartman, 16:09.1, 15. Jaden Merrick, 16:12.4, 17. Gavin Denholm, 16:13.7, 52. John Ferguson, 16:59.1, 56. Jack Considine

Union Invitational

At La Porte City

Girls

How they finished: 1. Union 29, 2. South Hardin 62, 3. North Tama 81, 4. Nashua-Plainfield 96, 5. Edgewood-Colesburg 119, 6. Vinton-Shellsburg 136.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Kadence Huck (NP), 20:14.4, 2. Amilia Condon (Union), 20:25.5, 3. Lauren Youngblut (Union), 20:52.9, 4. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 21:38.3, 5. Lily Lorenzen (Union), 22:26.5, 6. Madison Stille (South Hardin), 22:56.7, 7. London Miller (Tripoli), 23:11.8, 8. Brooklynne Jefferies (Union), 23:22.3, 9. Ellie Kirby (Ed-Co), 23:28.0, 10. Grace Henninger (Dunkerton), 23:52.2.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Vinton-Shellsburg 18, 2. Valley Lutheran 68, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 92, 4. Union 97, 5. South Hardin 109, 6. Dunkerton 110, 7. Edgewood-Colesburg 206.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Elijah Blix (VS), 17:50.1, 2. Eli Page (VS), 17:56.4, 3. Adric Schmitz (Valley Lutheran), 18:03.4, 4. Alex Torres (VS), 18:03.9, 5. Aldin Swanson (VS), 19:15.4, 6. Jack Blais (VS), 19:15.8, 7. Jase Hansen (Nashua-Plainfield), 19:16.8, 8. Keng Uchiyama-Hansen (Unio), 19:43.3, 9. Colton McDonald (South Hardin), 19:59.2, 10. Isaac Dawson (Valley Lutheran), 20:08.8.

Valley Lutheran: 3. Adric Schmitz, 10. Isaac Dawson, 13. Ethan L’Heureux, 20:30.2, 21. Walker Laughridge, 21:06.8, 23. Jeremiah Stegall, 21:26.8.