High School Cross Country: Area athletes qualify for state

IOWA CITY — The Hudson Pirates girls cross country team raced their way to the Class 1A state cross country meet, Thursday.

The Pirates finished first in the girls’ competition with a score of 28 total places and total time of 1:49:16.

Freshman Desi Lang paced the Pirates and the field with a time of 20:37.5 which put her nearly 30 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.

Fellow freshman Ella Steele became the second Hudson runner to finish the 5K race with a fifth place finish and time of 21:51.9.

Junior Savannah Schneider and freshmen Mollie Hansen and Kate Holton rounded out the varsity five for Hudson as they finished eighth, tenth and eleventh overall. Schneider posted a time of 22:14.6, Hansen clocked a 22:15.7 and Holton managed a 22:16.2.

At the Class 1A state qualifier at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Manly, Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Kadence Huck ran the second fastest time among the 89 competitors. Huck, who starred for the Huskies at the state track meet in May, clocked a time of 19:16.7.

Huck was neck-and-neck Alyssa Richman from Manson-NW Webster for nearly the entire 5,000 meters.

“The goal really was to stay with her for as long as I could,” Huck said. “I was catching her and I thought I had her for a little while.”

It wasn’t until the final 400 meters where Huck, the state champion last spring in the 1A open 400, started to pass Richman and held a slight lead.

The move proved to be aggressive.

Down the homestretch, Huck looked over and saw Richman right by her again and it was the latter that had more kick than the former to win the district title in her sophomore year.

“I definitely kicked too early,” Huck said. “I shouldn’t have passed her until she passed me. I should have stayed right behind her or next to her.”

Still, the sub-19:20 is a personal record for Huck as she will trek to Fort Dodge for the second year in a row. She admitted her run to state last year was based off talent alone, a byproduct of a dominant middle school tenure.

Now, she’s added an increased work ethic to go with her talent.

“I figured out very fast I wasn’t going to get (far just on talent),” Huck said. “People who are talented as freshman either have pure talent and runners outgrow that talent or they learned early they’re going to have to run hard.”

In Eldora at the South Hardin qualifying meet, the North Tama girls cross country team finished in second to qualify as a team. The Redhawks scored 57 total places and a pair of top 10 finishers.

Grace Lidgett paced the team with a fifth overall finish and a time of 22:37.73. Olivia Ketter came in tenth with a time of 23:25.16.

Jamie Jacobs, Gabby Seda and Ava Breakenridge rounded out the varsity five for North Tama with times of 23:43.07, 24:04.48 and 24:22.09.

BCLUW managed one individual qualifiers with Abby Kemp finishing second overall with a time of 21:43.81. Wapsie Valley’s Brylee Bellis finished third with a time of 22:14.66. Tripoli runner London Miller also qualified in ninth place with 23:17.95.

In the boys’ competition, no teams qualified for state, but four area individuals managed to qualify.

North Butler’s Owen Almelien finished second overall with a time of 17:58.93. Adric Schmitz of Valley Lutheran clocked the third fastest time in the field with a time of 18:11.45. Noah Valenzuela out of East Buchanan finished fourth with a time of 18:23.06. BCLUW’s Cayden McLeland came in sixth with a time of 18:34.06 to qualify for the state meet.

CLASS 2A

OELWEIN — The Oelwein Huskies boys’ cross country team qualified for the Class 2A state cross country meet with a first place in finish, Thursday.

The Huskies finished with a score of 63 total places and combined time of 1:27:44.

Sophomore Conall Sauser clocked the quickest time for Oelwein with a second place finish at 17:02.3.

Jacob Sullivan, Benjamin Driscoll and Ray Gearhart were the next three Oelwein runners to cross the finish line and did so with only 8 seconds of separation. Sullivan placed seventh with a time of 17:19.7, Driscoll clocked a 17:22.8 in eighth place and Gearhart managed a tenth place finish with a time of 17:27.6.

Gabe Driscoll rounded out the varsity five for Oelwein when he finished the 5K with a time of 18:32.3.

Denver came in second in the team race, punching their ticket to the state meet as a team.

Neal Pinter led the Cyclones with a sixth place finish overall and a time of 17:19.6.

Jack Mulert and Maxwell Schwandt finished back-to-back in 11th and 12th place overall with times of 17:31.9 and 17:39.8, respectively.

Talan Lafrentz and Trevor Baas rounded out the varsity five for Denver with times of 18:11.8 and 18:15.1.

In addition to the Huskies and Cyclones, New Hampton senior Peyton Anderson qualified for state as an individual with a 13th overall finish and time of 17:42.3.

In the girls’ competition, Denver finished first while New Hampton took third to qualify for the state meet.

The Cyclones managed a score of 68 total places and beat Williamsburg by just 19 seconds.

Avery Trunkhill finished fourth overal with a time of 20:16.29 and paced the Cyclones.

Reeve Ristau clocked the second best raced by a Cyclone with a time of 20:37.72 which put her in ninth overall.

Laci Even, Hailey Homan and Anna Mulert rounded out the Cyclones five varisty scorers with times of 20:44.63, 21:19.86 and 21:31.70.

For the Chickasaws, Campbelle Kolbet led the way with a third place finish overall and a time of 20:04.53. Tegan Dungey came in sixth with a time of 20:30.35. Natalie Nosbisch also placed in the top 15 with a time of 20:42.30.

Ella Knutson and Catherine Pethoud capped the varsity five for New Hampton with times of 22:52.83 and 23:53.29.

A pair of North Fayette Valley runners also punched tickets to the state meet as individual qualifiers. Braelyn Meyer and Ava Bilden earned spots at the state meet with times of 20:38.37 and 20:42.51.

Dike-New Hartford also sent a lone representative to state in junior Izzy Houts. Houts clocked a 12th place finish with a time of 20:40.73.

In Pella, a pair of Grundy Center Spartans managed individual qualifications to the state meet in the boys’ competition.

Freshman Emerson Vokes finished third overall with a time of 16:58.17 while junior Kaden Lynch clocked a time of 17:25.83 for seventh place.

Out of the girls’ competition, two Union of La Porte City Knights managed qualifications as Lauren Youngblut and Amilia Condon finished in seventh and eighth place with times of 20:45.44 and 20:52.48, respectively.

Grundy Center freshman Grace Storjohann also qualified in 12th place with a time of 21:02.46.

In Monticello, three area athletes took the top three spots in the girls’ competition as four individuals managed to qualify for state.

Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor finished in first place with a time of 18:59.

A pair of Jesup J-Hawks came in right after Trainor as sophomore Mackenzie Wilson came in in second with a time of 19:08 and junior Clare Wright finished third with a time of 19:33.

Columbus Catholic junior Madison Hellman earned the final spot with a 15th place finish overall and a time of 20:52.

Jesup sophomore Nathan Pint earned the lone area qualification for state in the boys’ competition. Pint came in in eighth overall with a time of 17:14.