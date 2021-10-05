Ellie Rathe, Isaac Natvig blow away fields at Fox Ridge

DIKE – Ellie Rathe of Union of La Porte City and Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig had different strategies Tuesday at the Fox Ridge Golf Course.

But the goal for both was absolutely the same – humble the rest of the field.

Rathe and Natvig both did that in the 20-plus team Dike-New Hartford Cross Country Invitational.

Rathe claimed the girls’ race in a season best, 18 minutes 31.2 seconds, which is also the fastest time in Class 2A.

Natvig took the boys’ race in 16:26.5.

“That felt really good,” Rathe said. “We went rather light last week. We went rather light yesterday. I was just excited to get out here today. I knew there would be some good competition and this is pretty good course.

“So, yeah, this felt as good as I hoped it would.”

Rathe, 29th at last year’s state meet in 2A, who then added a pair of top-five finishes at state track in the 1,500 and 3,000, has pretty much sent notice to the rest of the state she plans to be the favorite in Fort Dodge later this month at the state meet.

She knocked four seconds off what was already the best time in sthe tate Tuesday and beat an elite field in doing it.

Katelyn Johnson of Osage was second, 11 seconds back. She owns the third fastest time in the state. Denver freshman Reeve Ristau was third and her teammate Amber Homan was fifth.

Hudson’s Addison Grady was fourth.

All of those runners except Ristau, a freshman, are state meet veterans.

Rathe’s plan of attack was simple, sprint to the front and never let up.

“I was kind of stuck in the 18:50 range and was cursed with that, but I was glad to break out of that tonight and hopefully I continued to do that moving forward,” Rathe said. “I know if I don’t get out and get a lead, sprinting is not my forte. So I like to set that pace.”

So what will it take to be the best in Fort Dodge for Rathe?

“Hard work, but at the same time keeping in mind there is other things that goes into it … getting a good sleep, eating right,” Rathe said. “

Chloe Ristau was eighth to give Denver three runners in the Top 10 as the Cyclones won the girls’ title with 51 points, easily beating runner-up Hudson 89 points.

Turning to the boys’ race, Natvig was in three-man pack for much of the opening mile, which included runner-up Nicholas Thompson of West Marshall.

It was at the mile mark that Natvig made his move steadily pulling away for a 29 second victory over Thompson.

Just four days after running his fastest time off the season in Waverly, Natvig knocked two more seconds off his season’s best time in the victory.

The time he posted Tuesday is now the sixth-best in Class 1A this season.

“It felt good. I just stuck with my strategy of staying with the lead guy for the first mile and passing him when I had the opportunity,” Natvig said. “My coach told me that he wanted me to push it and finish those last two miles evenly and run as fast as I could.

“That is my season best, but I want to go faster and it is going to take a lot of hard work to do it.”

Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck won the team title with 78 points, 10 less than Charles City.

Kaden Lynch led GCGR with a third-place finish in 16:55.2.

Jacob Vais led Charles City by taking fourth in 17:05.0.

Results

Boys

Team Standings: 1. Grundy Center-Gladbrook Reinbeck 78, 2. Charles City 88, 3. Valley Lutheran 126, Grinnell 126, 5. Denver 148, 6. Dike-New Hartford 162, 7. Mason City Newman 171, 8. Hudson 233, 9. Benton Community 250, 10. Osage 294, 11. North Linn 314, 12. West Marshall 325, 13. Columbus Catholic 332, 14. Iowa Falls-Alden 356, 15. Dunkerton 386, 16. BCLUW 422, BGM 422, 18. Aplington-Pakersburg 463, 19. Union 475, 20. Baxter 555.

Top-Five Individuals: 1. Isaac Natvig (VL), 16:26.5, 2. Nicholas Thompson (WM), 16:55.2, 3. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 16:57.0, 4. Jacob Vais (Charles City), 17:05.0, 5. Trey Schulte (Benton), 17:07.2

Valley Lutheran: 1. Natvig, 12. Adric Schmitz, 17:24.0, 19. Westley Determan, 17:43.5, 39. Isaac Dawson, 18:19.5, 59. Ethan L’Heureux, 18:44.2, 75. Keller Wilson, 19:15.8., 108. Jonah Woolery, 20:33.0,

Columbus Catholic: 25. Leo Christensen, 17:56.3, 43. Jace Matern, 18:24.7, 69. Brock Hagedorn, 19:05.9, 92. Peter Minard, 19:48.0, 119. Theodor Ahern, 20:57.2

Girls

Team standings: 1. Denver 51, 2. Hudson 140, 3. North Linn 174, 4. Dike-New Hartford 202, 5. Union 205, 6. Grinnell 210, 7. Mason City Newman 212, 8. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 245, 9. Osage 276, 10. Charles City 278, 11. West Marshall 281, 12. Benton 298, 13. Aplington-Parkersburg 303, 14. Wapsie Valley 307, 15. BCLUW 308, 16. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 324, 17. Baxter 331, 18. North Tama 336, 19. BGM 524.

Top-Five Individuals: 1. Ellie Rathe (Union), 18:31.2, 2. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 18:42.5, 3. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 18:52.8, 4. Addison Grady (Hudson), 19:04.6, 5. Amber Homan (Denver), 19:07.7.

Columbus Catholic: 34. Amber Gallen 21:46.1, 54. Madison Hellman 22:37.0, 114. Alissa Sinnwell, 25:02.1.

