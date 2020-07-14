You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Deuth named Waterloo girls' cross country coach
0 comments
top story
CROSS COUNTRY

Deuth named Waterloo girls' cross country coach

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Evan Deuth has been named the new head girls' cross country coach of the Waterloo combined team.

Deuth competed in cross county and track and field at Bettendorf High School before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. He is currently a Project Lead the Way teacher at Carver Academy in Waterloo.

"I am excited to have Coach Deuth take over our combined girls' cross country program," West athletics director Tony Pappas noted. "Coach Deuth will do a great job for us. He is very organized and a hard worker."

Evan Deuth 2020

Deuth

 Courtesy Photo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News