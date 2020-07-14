Deuth named Waterloo girls' cross country coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Evan Deuth has been named the new head girls' cross country coach of the Waterloo combined team.

Deuth competed in cross county and track and field at Bettendorf High School before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. He is currently a Project Lead the Way teacher at Carver Academy in Waterloo.

"I am excited to have Coach Deuth take over our combined girls' cross country program," West athletics director Tony Pappas noted. "Coach Deuth will do a great job for us. He is very organized and a hard worker."

