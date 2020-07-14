Deuth named Waterloo girls' cross country coach

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
WATERLOO -- Evan Deuth has been named the new head girls' cross country coach of the Waterloo combined team.
Deuth competed in cross county and track and field at Bettendorf High School before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. He is currently a Project Lead the Way teacher at Carver Academy in Waterloo.
"I am excited to have Coach Deuth take over our combined girls' cross country program," West athletics director Tony Pappas noted. "Coach Deuth will do a great job for us. He is very organized and a hard worker."
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today