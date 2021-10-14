Denver's Reeve Ristau, Jesup's Nolan Evans win individual NICL titles

ELDORA – Denver in the girls, and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the boys captured North Iowa Cedar League cross country titles Tuesday at Pine Lake State Park.

Led individual medalist Reeve Ristau and fifth-place finisher Amber Homan, the Cyclones easily captured the girls’ crown with 35 points, 46 better than runner-up Jesup.

Ristau crossed the finish line in 19:48.70, with Jesup’s Mkenzie Wilson 19 seconds back. Union’s Ellie Rathe was third followed by Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and then Homan.

Nolan Evans of Jesup won the boys’ race in 17:06.63. Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser of Oelwein were second and third, and GCGR’s Ethan Sadler and Kaden Lynch were fourth and fifth.

NICL Championship

At Eldora

Girls

Team standings: 1. Denver 35, 2. Jesup 81, 3. Hudson 115, 4. Union 130, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 140, 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 196, 7. Wapsie Valley 205, 8. Dike-New Hartford 212, 9. Grundy Cneter-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 225, 10. BCLUW 236, 11. East Marshall 242, 12. South Hardin 281, 13. Oelwein 375.

Top-five individuals: 1. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 19:48.70, 2. Mkenzie Wilson (Jesup), 20:07.52, 3. Ellie Rathe (Union), 20:18.73, 4. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 20:37.15, 5. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:42.43.

Columbus Catholic: 34. Madison Hellman, 23:42.75, 47. Adrianna Gallen, 24:39.08, 81. Alissa Sinnwell, 27:40.03.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Grundy Cener/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, 2. Oelwein 59, 3. Jesup 83, 4. Dike-New Hartford 109, 5. Devner 113, 6, East Marshall 136, 7. Hudson 172, 8. BCLUW 206, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 248, 10. Columbus Catholic 290, 11. South Hardin 307, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 347, 13. Union 357, 14. Wapsie Valley 408.

Top-five Individuals: 1. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:06.63, 2. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:52.75, 3. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 18:08.14, 4. Ethan Sadler (GCGR), 18:11. 87, 5. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 18:28.45.

Columbus Catholic: 24. Leo Christensen, 19:21.64, 46. Patrick Hagedorn, 20:28.95, 68. Peter Mindard, 21:53.35, 73. Jalen Hart, 22:15.18, 79. Theodore Ahern, 22:56.00.

