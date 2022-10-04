Cross Country: Pack tactics push Denver to victory

DIKE – As competitors from dozens of schools in the Cedar Valley started to trickle across the finish line at Tuesday's Dike-New Hartford Invitational, the runners from Denver came through in bulk.

By sticking together and running in a pack, the Cyclones were able to win both team events for boys and girls at Fox Ridge Golf Club in Dike.

The Denver girls finished with 88 points topping Hudson's 126 and North Linn's 143. The top three in the boys' standings were the Cyclones (67), Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (69) and Grinnell (89.

According to head coach Sandy Sabelka, it's been a key to their success not only for this race, but for the 2022 season.

“We do talk a lot about pack running and we value that a lot and we think that’s very important,” Sabelka said. “But yes, I think that motivates our kids when we can pack it up like that, we can feed off of our others runners that are ahead of us and we can try to close the gaps with them. Not just with our competitors, but with them as well.”

Leading the pack for Cyclone girls was Avery Trunkhill, who finished fifth overall at 19:37.4, a new personal record. Going into the run, Trunkhill tried to stay focused and keep a steady pace, saying positivity was as important as speed.

“I knew I had to have a good mindset in order to do it,” Trunkhill said. “And then from there, I was like, ‘I can do this. I have to finish sometime soon.”

Meghan Wheatley of North Linn was girls' winner, crossing in 18:41.0. Katelyn Johnston of Osage was second followed by Nakia Ollivierre of Iowa Fals-Alden in fourth and Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg in fifth.

For the boys, Jack Mulert was the first from Denver to cross the finish line, getting eighth overall with 17:06.9. While Mulert still wants to shave off those six seconds to beat 17 minutes, he still set his own personal best and says he's happy to help his team to the win.

“I just think about all the hard work I’ve put in and if somebody hasn’t put in more hard work than me, then I’m going to be them every time,” Mulert said. “That’s just kind of what I pull through my head and I’m like, ‘just one more, one more.’”

However, Mulert isn't the only Cyclone with a competitive edge and Sabelka this ferocity, combined with camaraderie, are some of the main components of Denver's good performance.

“Our numbers are good this year – and they have been for a couple of years – and I think there’s power in numbers," she said. "I think a lot of the culture of our team is what makes us so good, and we’ve a team that’s like a family and they pull for each other and they compete against each other, but in a good, positive way. And I think that’s what makes them all stronger and stronger.”

For boys, Grundy Center also ran strong, with three runners placing in the top four. In the lead for the Spartans was Kaden Lynch, the individual medalis, who was 44 seconds ahead runner-up, and teammate Brennen Sager, with 16:00.4 clocking. Nick Williams of Charles City was third, followed by GCGR's Emerson Vokes and Grinnell's Jonas Conner.

Adric Schmitz of Valley Lutheran was seventh overall in 16:53.9.