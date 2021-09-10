CF's Burnett, West's Congdon go fast in respective cross country meets

Cedar Falls senior Brayden Burnett finished fourth overall out of 185 runners at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational Thursday.

Burnett crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 58.5 seconds as he helped the Tigers finish fifth overall.

Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling won the race in 15:19.4.

Alex Horstman was 21st for Cedar Falls who finished behind Dowling, Johnston, Dubuque Hempstead and Waukee Northwest in the team standings.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls was paced by Zoey Zylstra’s 37th place finish in 20:02.4.

In Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon finished 14th overall in 16:44.52 as the Wahawks took eighth in a 15team field. Andrew Tracy was 27th in 17:18.86.

In the girls’ division, West was led by Madison Tieskotter who crossed in 23:08.18 which was good for 70th.

Boys’ golf

TIGERS WIN QUAD: Owen Sawyer carded a 1-under 35 as Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Washington by seven strokes at Pheasant Ridge.