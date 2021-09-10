CF's Burnett, West's Congdon go fast in respective cross country meets

Cedar Falls senior Brayden Burnett finished fourth overall out of 185 runners at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational Thursday.
Burnett crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 58.5 seconds as he helped the Tigers finish fifth overall.
Jackson Heidesch of West Des Moines Dowling won the race in 15:19.4.
Alex Horstman was 21st for Cedar Falls who finished behind Dowling, Johnston, Dubuque Hempstead and Waukee Northwest in the team standings.
In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls was paced by Zoey Zylstra’s 37th place finish in 20:02.4.
In Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon finished 14th overall in 16:44.52 as the Wahawks took eighth in a 15team field. Andrew Tracy was 27th in 17:18.86.
In the girls’ division, West was led by Madison Tieskotter who crossed in 23:08.18 which was good for 70th.
Boys’ golf
TIGERS WIN QUAD: Owen Sawyer carded a 1-under 35 as Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Washington by seven strokes at Pheasant Ridge.
The Tigers finished with a score of 149. Washington came in with a 156, while Western Dubuque carded a 162 and Iowa City West a 173.
Max Tjoa (37), JJ Nelson (38) and Jack Beecher (39) were the other scoring golfers for Cedar Falls.
Summaries
Bobcat Invitational
Girls
Team standings: 1. Des Moines Roosevelt 103, 2. Johnston 118, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 122, 4. Ames 128, 5. West Des Moines Valley 163, 6. Pleasant Valley 170, 7. WDM Dowling 178, 8. Ankeny 187, 9. Ankeny Centennial 191, 10. Urbandale 208, 11. Waukee 219, 12. Southeast Polk 254, 13. Indianola 305, 14. Cedar Falls 418, 15. Waukee Northwest 444, 16. Iowa Falls-Alden 447, 17, Norwalk 454, 18. Marshalltown 496, 19. East Marshall 559, 20. Grundy Center 624.
Medalist: 1. Addison Dorenkamp (WDM Valley), 17:49.7.
Cedar Falls: 37. Zoey Zylstra, 20:02.4. 65. Rachel Mandt 20:35.2, 95. Jaden Swarts 21:38.2, 109. Ruby Schillinger 22:22.1, 112. Lainey Schreiber 22:42.8.
Boys
Team standings: 1. WDM Dowling 57, 2. Johnston 118, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 145, 4. Waukee Northwest 147, 5. Cedar Falls 157, 6. Norwalk 205, 7. Ankeny 209, 8. Ankeny Centennial 214, 9. Pleasant Valley 228, 10. Urbandale 242, 11. Iowa City West 249, 12. WDM Valley 306, 13. Southeast Polk 392, 14. Indianola 404, 15. Des Moines Roosevelt 445, 16. Ames 460, 17. Waukee 469, 18. Grundy Center 481, 19. Marshalltown 501, 20. Dubuque Senior 526, 21. East Marshall 550, 22. Des Moines Lincoln 722, 23. Iowa Falls-Alden 744, 24. Fort Dodge 749, 25. BCLUW 796, 26. Green Mountain-Garwin 870.
Medalist: Jackson Heidesch (WDM Dowling), 15:19.4.
Cedar Falls: 4. Brayden Burnett, 15:58.5, 21. Alex Horstman 16:28.7, 38. Luke Hartman 16:45.7, 42. Joshua Burjes 16:49.6, 52. Colin Johnson, 17:01.9.
Cedar Rapids Invitational
Girls
Team standings: 1. Iowa City West 102, 2. Iowa City Liberty 110, 3. North Scott 117, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 129, 5. Marion 140, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 154, 7. Bettendorf 172, 8. Mount Vernon 175, 9. Davenport Central 234, 10. Muscatine 241, 11. Clinton 272, 12. Davenport West 288, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 289, 14. Davenport North 352, 15. Cedar Rapids Washington 366, 16. Waterloo West 420, 17. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 497.
Medalist: Ashlyn Keeney (IC Liberty), 18:14.90.
Waterloo West: 70. Madison Tieskotter, 23:03.18, 72. Emma Riordan, 23:20.92, 87. Broooklynne Jeffries, 24:29.56, 95. Addisyn Reger, 24:58.01, 96. Erica Congdon 25:02.76.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Iowa City High 27, 2. Marion 57, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, 4. North Scott 116, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 142, 6. Mount Vernon 179, 7. Bettendorf 225, 8. Waterloo West 228, 9. Davenport Central 269, 10. Muscatine 277, 11. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 287, 12. Clinton 318, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 333, 14. Davenport North 340, 15. Davenport West 445.