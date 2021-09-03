Cedar Falls' boys take second in Ames

AMES – Led by Brayden Burnett’s fourth-place finish, the Cedar Falls boys’ cross country team took second Thursday at the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on the Iowa State XC Course.

Burnett finished in 15 minutes and 54 seconds, just nine seconds back of medalist Carson Owens of Southeast Polk.

The Tigers finished with 83 points with Waukee Northwest winning with 63.

Luke Hartman (12th) and Alexs Horstman (16th) also were in the top 20.

Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon took 14th in 16:37.8.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls took sixth. Rachel Mandt and Zoe Zylstra were 25th and 26th, respectively.

Volleyball

In Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West dropped a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference matches.

The Wahawks were defeated by Cedar Falls, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18, and by Prairie, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11.

Sahara Williams had 26 kills and 24 digs in the two matches.

Cedar Falls also registered a win over East, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.