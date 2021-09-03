Cedar Falls' boys take second in Ames

AMES – Led by Brayden Burnett’s fourth-place finish, the Cedar Falls boys’ cross country team took second Thursday at the Kirk Schmaltz Invitational on the Iowa State XC Course.
Burnett finished in 15 minutes and 54 seconds, just nine seconds back of medalist Carson Owens of Southeast Polk.
The Tigers finished with 83 points with Waukee Northwest winning with 63.
Luke Hartman (12th) and Alexs Horstman (16th) also were in the top 20.
Waterloo West’s Andrew Congdon took 14th in 16:37.8.
In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls took sixth. Rachel Mandt and Zoe Zylstra were 25th and 26th, respectively.
Volleyball
In Cedar Rapids, Waterloo West dropped a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference matches.
The Wahawks were defeated by Cedar Falls, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18, and by Prairie, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11.
Sahara Williams had 26 kills and 24 digs in the two matches.
Cedar Falls also registered a win over East, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.
Nohea Mahi had 66 assists on the night, while Katie Remmert led the Tigers with 23 kills. Summer Halsor added 14 kills.
COLUMBUS GOES 1-2: In Marshalltown, the Sailors beat the host Bobcats, 21-18, 22-20.
Columbus dropped decisions to Waverly-Shell Rock 21-11, 21-13, and to Solon (2-0).
The Go-Hawks went a perfect 3-0 with wins over Marshalltown (21-13, 21-13), Columbus and Solon (21-14, 21-11),
Summaries
Cross Country
Kirk Schmaltz Invitational
Prep girls
Team standings: 1. West Des Moines Valley 51, 2. Ankeny 67, 3. Ankeny Centennial 73, 4. Ames 76, 5. Waukee 86, 6. Cedar Falls 188, 7. Waukee Northwest 202, 8. Norwalk 217, 9. Marshalltown 253, 10. Grinnell 297, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 315, 12. Waterloo West 349.
Medalist: Addison Dorenkamp (WDMV), 17:33.2.
Cedar Falls: 25. Rachel Mandt 20.06.7, 26. Zoe Zylstra, 20:07.0, 32. Jaden Swarts, 20:44.0, 52. Brooklyn Francis, 21;41.2, 53. Ruby Schillinger, 21:45.4.
Waterloo West: 63. Emma Riordan, 22:54.6, 66. Madison Tieskotter, 23:20.9, 70. Erica Congdon, 24:18.3, 72. Addisyn Reger, 24:48.9, 78. Gracie Marlin, 26:00.9.
Prep boys
Team standings: 1. Waukee Northwest 63, 2. Cedar Falls 83, 3. Norwalk 85, 4. Ankeny Centennial 136, 5. West Des Moines Valley 154, 6. Southeast Polk 203, 7. Ankeny 204, 8. Ames 215, 9. Des Moines Roosevelt 228, 10. Waterloo 271, 11. Waukee 274, 12. Marshalltown 294, 13. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 305, 14. Grinnell 351.
Medalist: 1. Carson Owens (SEP), 15:45.0.
Cedar Falls: 4. Brayden Burnett, 15:54.4, 12. Luke Hartman 16:36.6, 16. Alex Horstman 16:38.5, 25. Colby Cryer, 16:51.7, 26. Colin Johnson, 16:52.7, 36. Kyle Westhoff, 17:19.3.
Waterloo: 14. Andrew Congdon, 16:37.8, 39. Andrew Tracy, 17:24.2, 64. Cooper Paxton, 18:01.0, 74. Ryan Bulver, 18:18.5, 80. Ian Lucas, 18:30.4, 88. Caleb Moe, 18:45.0