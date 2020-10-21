Cedar Falls boys stick together during state qualifier

Cedar Falls boys’ cross country coach Scott Gall wasn’t surprised to see an eight-second spread from his team’s first through fifth finisher during Wednesday’s state qualifying championship effort at Marshalltown Country Club.
“Those guys like hanging out together so it helps,” Gall said, after the Tigers crossed the finish line in second through sixth place. “They like each other so they’re not afraid to hang out together during the race either, I guess.”
Eli Smith led the Cedar Falls varsity team’s five seniors with a time of 16:00 that was runner-up to the 15:56 turned in by Waukee’s Jacob Christensen. Michael Goodenbour (16:03), Brayden Burnett (16:04), TJ Tomlyanovich (16:08) and Joel Burris (16:08) of Cedar Falls rounded out the top six.
Cooper Olsen added an 11th place time of 16:42 and Luke Hartman was 20th in 17:03 for the Tigers with the team’s top five times accounting for a championship score of 20 points. Waukee was second with 42.
“They’ve been through this for a number of years now together,” Gall said, assessing his veteran squad. “I think there’s a higher level of comfort throughout that. They’re more able to focus on the task at hand and not let nerves get to them.”
Waterloo United finished eighth in the boys’ race with Ian Lucas’ 38th place time of 17:51 leading the way.
On the girls’ side, Cedar Falls sophomores Anna Scannell and Rachel Mandt qualified as individuals for state. Scannell finished 11th in 19:51 and Mandt was 13th in 19:54.
As a team, the Cedar Falls girls were fourth with 93 points. Ankeny captured the final state team qualifying slot with a third place score of 57. Waterloo United was seventh with 208 points. Freshman Charlotte Gettman led Waterloo with a 27th place time of 21:24.
As for the Cedar Falls boys, the Tigers are ranked No. 4 entering the Class 4A state meet scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.
“I love the way they compete,” Gall said. “They work hard every race. These guys really from the start were able to get out and push hard.
“Even though they’re all together and they’ve been a really solid team throughout the year, they show up at practice and they show up at meets and they show up ready to put forth a really hard effort.”
Class 3A
Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah and Center Point-Urbana all tied for the girls’ team title as they qualified for state with 81 points during the race at Wartburg’s Max Cross Country Course.
Kiki Connell of Charles City won the race in 17:57, followed by Decorah’s Rebecca Anderson (18:24) and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Emma Hoins (18:34).
Center Point-Urbana won the boys race with 54 points, edging state qualifiers Marion (55) and Decorah (63). Waverly-Shell Rock’s Nick Kepford, Andrew Cummer and Ethyn Chesnut each qualified for state as individuals.
State qualifying meets
Class 4A
at Marshalltown Country Club
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 20, 2. Waukee 43, 3. West Des Moines Valley 112, 4. Ankeny 115, 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 135, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 144, 7. Marshalltown 201, 8. Waterloo United 210.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Jacob Christensen (Waukee) 15:56, 2. Eli Smith (Cedar Falls) 16:00, 3. Michael Goodenbour (Cedar Falls) 16:03, 4. Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls) 16:04, 5. TJ Tomlyanovich (Cedar Falls) 16:08, 6. Joel Burris (Cedar Falls) 16:08.
CEDAR FALLS — 2. Smith 16:00, 3. Goodenbour 16:03, 4. Burnett 16:04, 5. Tomlyanovich 16:08, 6. Burris 16:08, 11. Cooper Olsen 16:42, 20. Luke Hartman 17:03.
WATERLOO — 38. Ian Lucas 17:51, 39. Andrew Congdon 18:06, 41. Kaelan Eilers 18:10, 42. Andrew Tracy 18:12, 50. Cooper Paxton 19:10, 52. Ryan Bulver 19:17, 54. Josiah Wendland 19:29.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. West Des Moines Valley 25, 2. Waukee 53, 3. Ankeny 57, 4. Cedar Falls 93, 5. Marshalltown 93, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 193, 7. Waterloo United 208, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 210.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS, METRO STATE QUALIFIERS — 1. Lauren McMahon (Ankeny) 18:21, 2. Lauren Schulze (Valley) 18:24, 3. Addison Dorenkamp (Valley) 19:00, 4. Kamryn Ensley (Valley) 19:06, 5. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 11. Anna Scannell (Cedar Falls) 19:51, 13. Rachel Mandt (Cedar Falls) 19:54.
CEDAR FALLS — 11. Anna Scannell 19:51, 13. Rachel Mandt 19:54, 20. Amara Lytle 20:20, 23. Grace Fober 20:59, 26. Sara Goodenbour 21:13, 28. Jules Fromm 21:30, 29. Anna Becker 21:32.
WATERLOO — 27. Charlotte Gettman 21:24, 39. Victoria Knight 23:04, 40. Alivia See 23:08, 50. Madison Tieskotter 24:39, 52. Ajla Dzelic 24:49, 53. Laura Hepworth 24:51, 54. Eleanor Filipone 25:07.
Class 3A
at Max Cross Country Course
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Center Point-Urbana 54, 2. Marion 55, 3. Decorah 63, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 88, 5. Clear Lake 128, 6. Webster City 164, 7. Benton Community 213, 8. Charles City 216, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 278, 10. South Tama 282, 11. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 301, 12. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 335, 13. Independence 346.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 — 1. Eli Larson (CPU) 15:40, 2. Shane Erb (Marion) 15:50, 3. Brady Hogan (Decorah) 15:55, 4. Luke Post (CPU) 16:07, 5. Jedidah Osgood (Marion) 16:16, 8. Nick Kepford (WSR) 16:40, 10. Noah Lovelace (Decorah) 16:46, 12. Andrew Cummer (WSR) 16:55, 14. Hogan Smith (Decorah) 16:55, 15. Ethyn Chesnut (WSR) 16:55.
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Decorah 81, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 81, 3. Center Point-Urbana 81, 4. Benton Community 106, 5. Charles City 109, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 129, 7. Marion 134, 8. South Tama 256, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 264, 10. Independence 271, 11. Webster City 278, 12. Clear Lake 304.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS AND AREA TOP 15 — 1. Kiki Connell (Charles City) 17:57, 2. Rebecca Anderson (Decorah) 18:24, 3. Emma Hoins (WSR) 18:34, 4. Ellie Meyer (IFA/AGWSR) 18:38, 5. Lydia Maas (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 18:46, 9. Teah Miller (IFA/AGWSR) 19:56, 10. Sydney Bochmann (WSR) 19:57, 14. Abby Harding (IFA/AGWSR) 20:23.
