Cedar Falls boys stick together during state qualifier

Cedar Falls boys’ cross country coach Scott Gall wasn’t surprised to see an eight-second spread from his team’s first through fifth finisher during Wednesday’s state qualifying championship effort at Marshalltown Country Club.

“Those guys like hanging out together so it helps,” Gall said, after the Tigers crossed the finish line in second through sixth place. “They like each other so they’re not afraid to hang out together during the race either, I guess.”

Eli Smith led the Cedar Falls varsity team’s five seniors with a time of 16:00 that was runner-up to the 15:56 turned in by Waukee’s Jacob Christensen. Michael Goodenbour (16:03), Brayden Burnett (16:04), TJ Tomlyanovich (16:08) and Joel Burris (16:08) of Cedar Falls rounded out the top six.

Cooper Olsen added an 11th place time of 16:42 and Luke Hartman was 20th in 17:03 for the Tigers with the team’s top five times accounting for a championship score of 20 points. Waukee was second with 42.

“They’ve been through this for a number of years now together,” Gall said, assessing his veteran squad. “I think there’s a higher level of comfort throughout that. They’re more able to focus on the task at hand and not let nerves get to them.”