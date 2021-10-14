 Skip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Cedar Falls boys' second, Tigers' Burnett third overall

CEDAR FALLS – Brayden Burnett finished third overall as Cedar Falls took second Thursday in the Mississippi Divisionportion of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional cross country meets at Birdsall Park.

Burnett crossed in 16 minutes, 21.70 seconds, just 18 clicks behind individual medalist Ford Washburn of Iowa City High.

City High edged the Tigers, 33-50, for the team title.

Cedar Falls had just a 53-second spread between its top five runners as Luke Hartman (8th) and Alex Horstman (10th) also finished in the Top Ten.

Zoe Zylstra paced the Tiger girls’ team with a 14th place finish in 20:30.23.

NICL Championships 

ELDORA – Denver in the girls, and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the boys captured North Iowa Cedar League cross country titles Tuesday at Pine Lake State Park.

Led individual medalist Reeve Ristau and fifth-place finisher Amber Homan, the Cyclones easily captured the girls’ crown with 35 points, 46 better than runner-up Jesup.

Ristau crossed the finish line in 19:48.70, with Jesup’s Mkenzie Wilson 19 seconds back. Union’s Ellie Rathe was third followed by Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and then Homan.

Nolan Evans of Jesup won the boys’ race in 17:06.63. Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser of Oelwein were second and third, and GCGR’s Ethan Sadler and Kaden Lynch were fourth and fifth.

 

 

Brayden Burnett 2019

Results

At Birdsall Park

Mississippi Division

Girls

Team standings: 1. Iowa City Liberty 54, 2. Linn-Mar 68, 3. Iowa City High 73, 4. Iowa City Liberty 94, 5. Western Dubuque 97, 6. Cedar Falls 141, 7. Dubuque Wahlert 145.

Top-five individuals: 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 18:39.80, 2. Keirra Hess (CRP), 19:22.65, 3. Elly Shipley (LM), 19:28.99, 4. Lourdes Mason (CRP), 19:42.18, 5. Iris Wedemeyer (ICH), 19:45.81.

Cedar Falls: 14. Zoe Zylstra, 20:30.23, 18. Rachel Mandt, 20:40.89, 34. Jaden Swartz, 21:43.71, 35. Brooklyn Francis, 21:56.93, 47. Lainey Schreiber, 22:50.74, 49. Apryl Halsor, 22:59.18, 54. Ella Hertz, 23:49.07.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Iowa City High 33, 2. Cedar Falls 50, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 97, 4. Linn-Mar 107, 5. Iowa City Liberty 110, 6. Western Dubuque 138, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 212.

Top-five individuals: 1. Ford Washburn (ICH), 16:03.50, 2. Eli Naumann (WD), 16:16.34, 3. Brayden Burnett (CF), 16:21.70, 4. Hayden Kuhn (LM), 16:24.85, 5. Ammon Smith (ICH), 16:36.38.

Cedar Falls: 3. Burnett, 8. Luke Hartman, 16:42.03, 10. Alex Horstman, 16:47.10, 15. Colin Johnson, 17:14.63, 16. Gavin Denholm, 17:14.93.

NICL Championship

At Eldora

Girls

Team standings: 1. Denver 35, 2. Jesup 81, 3. Hudson 115, 4. Union 130, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 140, 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 196, 7. Wapsie Valley 205, 8. Dike-New Hartford 212, 9. Grundy Cneter-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 225, 10. BCLUW 236, 11. East Marshall 242, 12. South Hardin 281, 13. Oelwein 375.

Top-five individuals: 1. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 19:48.70, 2. Mkenzie Wilson (Jesup), 20:07.52, 3. Ellie Rathe (Union), 20:18.73, 4. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 20:37.15, 5. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:42.43.

Columbus Catholic: 34. Madison Hellman, 23:42.75, 47. Adrianna Gallen, 24:39.08, 81. Alissa Sinnwell, 27:40.03.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Grundy Cener/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, 2. Oelwein 59, 3. Jesup 83, 4. Dike-New Hartford 109, 5. Devner 113, 6, East Marshall 136, 7. Hudson 172, 8. BCLUW 206, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 248, 10. Columbus Catholic 290, 11. South Hardin 307, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 347, 13. Union 357, 14. Wapsie Valley 408.

Top-five Individuals: 1. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:06.63, 2. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:52.75, 3. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 18:08.14, 4. Ethan Sadler (GCGR), 18:11. 87, 5. Kaden Lynch (GCGR), 18:28.45.

Columbus Catholic: 24. Leo Christensen, 19:21.64, 46. Patrick Hagedorn, 20:28.95, 68. Peter Mindard, 21:53.35, 73. Jalen Hart, 22:15.18, 79. Theodore Ahern, 22:56.00.

