Cedar Falls boys' second, Tigers' Burnett third overall

CEDAR FALLS – Brayden Burnett finished third overall as Cedar Falls took second Thursday in the Mississippi Divisionportion of the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional cross country meets at Birdsall Park.

Burnett crossed in 16 minutes, 21.70 seconds, just 18 clicks behind individual medalist Ford Washburn of Iowa City High.

City High edged the Tigers, 33-50, for the team title.

Cedar Falls had just a 53-second spread between its top five runners as Luke Hartman (8th) and Alex Horstman (10th) also finished in the Top Ten.

Zoe Zylstra paced the Tiger girls’ team with a 14th place finish in 20:30.23.

NICL Championships

ELDORA – Denver in the girls, and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the boys captured North Iowa Cedar League cross country titles Tuesday at Pine Lake State Park.

Led individual medalist Reeve Ristau and fifth-place finisher Amber Homan, the Cyclones easily captured the girls’ crown with 35 points, 46 better than runner-up Jesup.

Ristau crossed the finish line in 19:48.70, with Jesup’s Mkenzie Wilson 19 seconds back. Union’s Ellie Rathe was third followed by Jesup’s Amanda Treptow and then Homan.

Nolan Evans of Jesup won the boys’ race in 17:06.63. Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser of Oelwein were second and third, and GCGR’s Ethan Sadler and Kaden Lynch were fourth and fifth.

