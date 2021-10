Burnett 12th, Cedar Falls fifth at state cross country

FORT DODGE – Brayden Burnett was 12th overall to help the Cedar Falls boys take fifth at the Class 4A state cross country meet Friday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.

Burnett crossed the finish in 16 minutes 10.73 seconds. He moved up four spots after taking 16th last year for the Tigers.

Alex Horstman was 26th as the Tigers five (scoring) runners had a 58 second spread which was the best among the top-five finishing teams.

West Des Moines Dowling captured the team title with the Maroons’ Jackson Heidesch winning in 15:24.37.

In the girls’ 4A race, Cedar Falls’ Zoe Zylstra took 41st and Rachel Mandt was 69th.

Dubuque Hempstead won the team title, while West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp and Kamryn Ensley went 1-2.

Dorenkamp won in 17:55.18.

In Class 3A, Decorah took ninth and Charles City 15th in the boys team race. Dallas Center-Grimes edged Marion by two points for the team title.

Aidan Ramsey of DCG won in 15:36.08. The top area finisher was Larson Shockey of Decorah in 50th.

Solon won the 3A girls’ championship, while Ballard of Huxley’s Paityn Noe was the individual champion in 18:12.74.

Sydney Bochmann of Waverly-Shell Rock took 24th in 20:03.14.

