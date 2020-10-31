2A state cross country: Denver's Homan finishes strong

FORT DODGE – It’s a sound you have to experience to fully appreciate.
The highlight for athletes competing in the state cross country meet is it the closing kick surrounded by a crowd rows deep that provides an added boost to the finish line.
Denver’s Amber Homan missed out on the experience her freshman season. Positioned in the top 10, she passed out a half-mile prior to the finish line of Class 2A's state meet. Homan also passed out in the qualifying meet that season, but advanced due to the strength of her team.
One year later, Homan not only finished, she did so in style. The Denver sophomore passed a pair of runners over the race’s final 50 meters to clock a fourth-place time of 19:46 – one second faster than Treynor’s fifth-place Clara Teigland and Jesup’s sixth-place Amanda Treptow.
“We learned some things about my breathing and I’ve been training to breathe better,” said Homan, who completed every race this season.
Homan's finish Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course was gutsy. She fell back to seventh place after the second mile before fighting back. Homan closed the gap while climbing the hill that leads into the homestretch before making a strong final surge.
“I was close to the end and found another gear,” Homan said. “I like going up hills, I guess, and that’s when I get ahead of some people.
“It felt really good. All the cheering really helped with everyone lined up across the finish. That was cool.”
Mid-Prairie placed four runners in the top 10 of team scoring to win the meet with 45 points.
Treptow’s sixth-place finish was three spots better than a season ago. Freshman Clare Wright added a ninth-place time of 20:00 and Jesup matched last year’s fourth-place team finish.
“It was fun to have some new (team) members compete with us this year and it was just a fun experience to come back for a third time,” Treptow said. “They looked pretty good, hitting their marks and beating the people they were supposed to beat. I feel pretty good about how our team did.”
A junior frontrunner, Treptow continues to progress.
“It’s a really exciting experience,” she said. “Leadership I feel like is a big role I came out of this with and a sense of confidence going into new meets.”
In the 2A boys’ race, Danville/New London secured the title with 64 points. Denver led area teams with an eight-place finish out of its pack of seven seniors.
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kenny Day was the top area finisher with a 10th-place time of 17:19.
