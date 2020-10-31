 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A state cross country: Denver's Homan finishes strong
0 comments
breaking top story
CLASS 2A STATE CROSS COUNTRY

2A state cross country: Denver's Homan finishes strong

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT DODGE – It’s a sound you have to experience to fully appreciate.

The highlight for athletes competing in the state cross country meet is it the closing kick surrounded by a crowd rows deep that provides an added boost to the finish line.

Denver’s Amber Homan missed out on the experience her freshman season. Positioned in the top 10, she passed out a half-mile prior to the finish line of Class 2A's state meet. Homan also passed out in the qualifying meet that season, but advanced due to the strength of her team.

One year later, Homan not only finished, she did so in style. The Denver sophomore passed a pair of runners over the race’s final 50 meters to clock a fourth-place time of 19:46 – one second faster than Treynor’s fifth-place Clara Teigland and Jesup’s sixth-place Amanda Treptow.

“We learned some things about my breathing and I’ve been training to breathe better,” said Homan, who completed every race this season.

Homan's finish Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course was gutsy. She fell back to seventh place after the second mile before fighting back. Homan closed the gap while climbing the hill that leads into the homestretch before making a strong final surge.

“I was close to the end and found another gear,” Homan said. “I like going up hills, I guess, and that’s when I get ahead of some people.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It felt really good. All the cheering really helped with everyone lined up across the finish. That was cool.”

Mid-Prairie placed four runners in the top 10 of team scoring to win the meet with 45 points.

Treptow’s sixth-place finish was three spots better than a season ago. Freshman Clare Wright added a ninth-place time of 20:00 and Jesup matched last year’s fourth-place team finish.

“It was fun to have some new (team) members compete with us this year and it was just a fun experience to come back for a third time,” Treptow said. “They looked pretty good, hitting their marks and beating the people they were supposed to beat. I feel pretty good about how our team did.”

A junior frontrunner, Treptow continues to progress.

“It’s a really exciting experience,” she said. “Leadership I feel like is a big role I came out of this with and a sense of confidence going into new meets.”

In the 2A boys’ race, Danville/New London secured the title with 64 points. Denver led area teams with an eight-place finish out of its pack of seven seniors.

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kenny Day was the top area finisher with a 10th-place time of 17:19.

Preps to Watch: Fall 2020

Fall 2020 sports Preps to Watch

+9
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch
top story

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's preps to watch includes athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East, Columbus, Union, Dike-New Hartford and Janesville.

+9
Preps to watch: Sept. 30
Preps to Watch
breaking top story

Preps to watch: Sept. 30

  • Nick Petaros
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch column includes athletes from Janesville, New Hampton, Dike-New Hartford, Columbus, Cedar Falls and Valley Lutheran.

Class 2A state cross country results

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Mid-Prairie 45, 2. Tipton 107, 3. Williamsburg 119, 4. Jesup 135, 5. Starmont 152, 6. Denver 194, 7. Cherokee 215, 8. Sibley-Ocheyedan 230, 9. Davis County 238, 10. Unity Christian 244, 11. Dike-New Hartford 248, 12. Panorama 281, 13. Danville/New London 305, 14. Roland-Story 312, 15. Des Moines Christian.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – 1. Danielle Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 19:08, 2. Addison Parrott (Danville) 19:31, 3. Jaden Yoder (Mid-Prairie) 19:38, 4. Amber Homan (Denver) 19:46, 5. Clara Teigland (Treynor) 19:47. … 26. Brynn Gamm (North Fayette Valley) 21:06, 27. Katelyn Johnston (Osage) 21:07, 29. Ellie Rathe (Union) 21:12, 54. Kyleigh Foster (Crestwood) 21:43.

AREA TEAMS (displaced team scoring)

JESUP – 5. Treptow 19:47, 8. Clare Wright 20:00, 29. Natalie O’Connor 21:20, 42. Mkenna Albert 21:46, 51. Sydney Thoma 21:59, 56. Mara Moore 22:02, 69. Marlee Devore 22:42.

DENVER – 4. Homan 19:46, 13. Chloe Ristau 20:34, 36. Laci Even 21:38, 70. Aubrey Decker 22:42, 71. Emily Herbst 22:42, 87. Ava Dunkini 23:46, 96. Kira Courtelyou 24:55.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD – 11. Taylor Kvale 20:26, 45. Izzy Houts 21:48, 53. Jadyn Bennett 22:01, 60. Alexis Jensen 22:15, 79. Ella Costello 23:06, 86. Zoie Callan 23:38, 93. Kaity Houts 24:23.

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Danville/New London 64, 2. Tipton 86, 3. Des Moines Christian 95, 4. Western Christian 105, 5. Davis County 137, 6. Mid-Prairie 177, 7. Williamsburg 189, 8. Denver 224, 9. Central Decatur 239, 10. Waukon 242, 11. Unity Christian 289, 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 301, 13. George-Little Rock 305, 14. Albia 317, 15. North Fayette Valley 339.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tipton) 16:13, 2. Ty Carr (Danville) 16:50, 3. Alexander Julian (Danville) 16:50, 4. Carson Houg (Des Moines Christian) 16:58, 5. Aaron Fynaardt (Des Moines Christian) 19:59. … 19. Nolan Evans (Jesup) 17:36, 29. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein) 17:57, 54. Ethan Govern (Crestwood) 18:21, 67. Justin Nibaur (Crestwood) 18:28.

AREA TEAMS (displaced team scoring)

GRUNDY CENTER/GLADBROOK-REINBECK – 10. Kenny Day 17:19, 54. Brennan Sager 18:40, 63. Paul Brockett 19:05, 81. Soren Cleveland 19:31, 93. Sam Bingman 19:55, 96. Jeryn Spear 20:12, 104. Kaden Lynch 21:02.

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY – 48. Nathan Crooker 18:32, 61. Ben Miller 19:00, 68. Davan Crooker 19:13, 79. Peyton Halverson 19:30, 83. Caleb Zurbriggen 19:33, 89. Korbin Yauk 19:50, 92. Nathan Jensen 19:54.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News