2A state cross country: Denver's Homan finishes strong

FORT DODGE – It’s a sound you have to experience to fully appreciate.

The highlight for athletes competing in the state cross country meet is it the closing kick surrounded by a crowd rows deep that provides an added boost to the finish line.

Denver’s Amber Homan missed out on the experience her freshman season. Positioned in the top 10, she passed out a half-mile prior to the finish line of Class 2A's state meet. Homan also passed out in the qualifying meet that season, but advanced due to the strength of her team.

One year later, Homan not only finished, she did so in style. The Denver sophomore passed a pair of runners over the race’s final 50 meters to clock a fourth-place time of 19:46 – one second faster than Treynor’s fifth-place Clara Teigland and Jesup’s sixth-place Amanda Treptow.

“We learned some things about my breathing and I’ve been training to breathe better,” said Homan, who completed every race this season.

Homan's finish Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course was gutsy. She fell back to seventh place after the second mile before fighting back. Homan closed the gap while climbing the hill that leads into the homestretch before making a strong final surge.