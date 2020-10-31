1A cross country: Hudson girls chase down state championship

FORT DODGE – Forced into quarantine due to a midseason coronavirus outbreak, members of Hudson’s cross country teams couldn’t wait to get back to work together.
Taking nothing for granted, Hudson’s girls completed a run to the program’s second state championship Saturday afternoon on Fort Dodge’s Lakeside Golf Course. The Pirates edged South Winneshiek by two points, 128 to 130, for their first title since 2017.
It was a competition so close that the majority of the team huddled together, anxiously waiting for sheets of results to be attached to the bulletin board outside the golf course’s pro shop. Once those pick sheets were taped into place, they erupted in celebration.
“We all started crying tears of joy,” Hudson senior Jessica Regenwether said. “It was such a crazy feeling. I loved it.”
Addison Grady, a junior who led the Pirates with a seventh-place individual time of 19:53, happened to be away from the group at the moment the results were revealed. Someone from her school told her of the news and she eventually tracked down her teammates.
“We were all hugging,” Grady said. “It was just so exciting that it was real.”
This race marked the fifth consecutive top three state finish for the Pirates. First-year head coach Holly Petersen couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Hudson’s boys, led by Sam Hansen’s 12th-place time of 16:58, added an eighth place finish for a Pirate cross country program that had to suspend its training in the last week of September and first week of October after a couple runners on the girls and boys teams tested positive for COVID-19.
“Coming back from that we knew that our season was just a gift,” Grady said. “That really pushed us.
“That just really put it in our minds that this is a blessing that we can even have a season at all.”
Once the Pirates reconnected, they embraced to the opportunity to push each other to achieve more.
A girls’ team that finished runner-up last season received a boost from freshmen Sofia Brown and Savannah Schneider in the crucial final two point scoring positions. Brown clocked a 22:05, good for 41st in displaced team scoring and Schneider went 22:14 for 45th.
Maddie Hansen was 21st in 21:14 and Regenwether 16th in 20:53.
“We all really push each other to be the best that we can through thick and thin,” Regenwether said. “We just all stick together and we’re best friends.”
It was perfect finish for the senior who waited until her junior year to give cross country a try.
“They were a super strong team all four years of high school, and I ran with them for track so I knew them as best friends,” Regenwether said, recalling the moment she joined the cross country team in 2019. “They had so much success in cross country that I just wanted to come out and see how I’d do with the team. It’s been awesome.”
In the 1A girls’ individual race, the Upper Iowa Conference’s trio of Kee High’s Haley Meyer, South Winneshiek’s Billie Wagner and Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek finished 1-3.
“I thought for sure that we’d do really good,” Wagner said. “The top three people in my conference have been ranked top three all year. … I wanted to run stay behind them and let them do the work.”
North Tama sophomore Grace Lidgett was another local standout medalist Saturday. She completed her state debut with a 12th-place medalist time of 20:14.
Natvig makes major leap
Valley Lutheran’s Isaac Natvig elevated his position from a face in the crowd to a frontrunner at this year’s state meet. The Crusaders’ junior earned his first state medal with a 13th-place time of 16:58 after finishing 71st a season ago.
“I was trying to get top 15 or better and just go out really fast, push it and give it everything I’ve got,” Natvig said.
Natvig’s teammate Adric Schmitz also qualified as an individual and finished 42nd in 17:56.
Class 1A state cross country results
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Hudson 128, 2. South Winneshiek 130, 3. Iowa City Regina 161, 4. Pekin 161, 5. ACGC 163, 6. AHSTW, Avoca 180, 7. Van Meter 184, 8. Manson Northwest Webster 187, 9. Clinton Prince of Peace 216, 10. Earlham 226, 11. Logan-Magnolia 245, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 251, 13. Kee 255, 14. Mason City Newman 259, 15. Montezuma 278, 16. Nashua-Plainfield 321.
Individual leaders — 1. Haley Meyer (Kee) 19:11, 2. Billie Wagner (South Winn) 19:19, 3. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley) 19:30, 4. Maddie Moline (Manson) 19:30, 5. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center) 19:35. … 12. Grace Lidgett (North Tama) 20:14, 32. Ava Van Daele (Wapsie Valley) 21:08, 33. Jaycie Bryne (Turkey Valley 21:10, 37. Sydnie Martin (Wapsie Valley) 21:24, 62. Jules Breakenridge (North Tama) 21:56, 78. Paige Feldmann (Janesville) 22:16.
Area teams (displaced team scoring)
HUDSON – 5. Addison Grady 19:53, 16. Jessica Regenwether 20:53, 21. Maddie Hansen 21:14, 41. Sofia Brown 22:05, 45. Savannah Schneider 22:14, 83. Mackenzie Christopher 23:39, 85. Sophie Schneider 23:54.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK – 2. Billie Wagner 19:19, 14. Josie Tieskoetter 20:52, 22. Eryn Sabelka 21:30, 28. Megan Hageman 21:42, 64. Ella Willey 22:51, 67. Anna Dietzenbach 22:56, 89. Emma Houdek 24:01.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD – 26. Chloe Matthews 21:41, 56. Aubrey Eick 22:30, 70. Jennah Carpenter 23:08, 73. Ellie Eick 23:12, 96. Kara Levi 24:28, 107. Tamra Trewin 27:13, 109. Emma O’Neill 28:30.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Madrid 58, 2. Earlham 70, 3. South Winneshiek 140, 4. ACGC 156, 5. Bellevue 172, 6. Maquoketa Valley 203, 7. Odgen 207, 8. Hudson 238, 9. Pekin 263, 10. Nodaway Valley 269, 11. East Marshall 275, 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 277, 13. Mason City Newman 296, 14. Columbus Community 298, 15. Siouxland Christian 298, 16. Central Springs 304.
Individual leaders – 1. Brady Griebel (Bellevue) 15:52, 2. Clay Pehl (Madrid) 16:21, 3. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren) 16:31, 4. Brady Millikin (Pekin) 16:33, 5. Zach Dixon (Earlham) 16:37. … 13. Isaac Natvig (Valley Lutheran) 16:58, 23. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar) 17:28, 32. Sam Snyder (North Tama) 17:46, 89. Michael Knock (North Butler) 18:50.
Area teams (displaced team scoring)
SOUTH WINNESHIEK – 12. Jamison Meyer 17:07, 21. Omar Flores 17:48, 26. Toby Conway 17:54, 37. Isaiah Kruckman 18:11, 44. Chance Adam 18:24, 77. Ethan Maldonado 19:33, 103. Hunter Wagner 20:55.
HUDSON – 9. Sam Hansen 16:58, 50. Ben Holton 28:35, 53. Lane Rogers 18:39, 61. Ryan Pack 18:55, 65. Brady Hansen 19:06, 78. Lucas Grady 19:34, 96. Drew Hansen 20:27.
