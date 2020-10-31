1A cross country: Hudson girls chase down state championship

Hudson’s boys, led by Sam Hansen’s 12th-place time of 16:58, added an eighth place finish for a Pirate cross country program that had to suspend its training in the last week of September and first week of October after a couple runners on the girls and boys teams tested positive for COVID-19.

“Coming back from that we knew that our season was just a gift,” Grady said. “That really pushed us.

“That just really put it in our minds that this is a blessing that we can even have a season at all.”

Once the Pirates reconnected, they embraced to the opportunity to push each other to achieve more.

A girls’ team that finished runner-up last season received a boost from freshmen Sofia Brown and Savannah Schneider in the crucial final two point scoring positions. Brown clocked a 22:05, good for 41st in displaced team scoring and Schneider went 22:14 for 45th.

Maddie Hansen was 21st in 21:14 and Regenwether 16th in 20:53.

“We all really push each other to be the best that we can through thick and thin,” Regenwether said. “We just all stick together and we’re best friends.”

It was perfect finish for the senior who waited until her junior year to give cross country a try.