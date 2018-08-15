Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Prep girls

IATC preseason rankings

CLASS 4A

Teams -- 1. Johnston, 2. Waukee, 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 4. Iowa City West, 5. Dubuque Senior, 6. Urbandale, 7. Linn-Mar, 8. West Des Moines Dowling, 9. Pleasant Valley, 10. Des Moines Roosevelt, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Iowa City High, 13. Southeast Polk, 14. Cedar Falls, 15. Ottumwa.

Individuals -- 1. Paige Horner, jr. (Johnston), 2. Brooke McKee, jr. (Johnston), 3. Helen Gould, jr. (W.D.M. Valley), 4. Laurdyn Meyer, soph. (C.R. Prairie), 5. Reagan Gorman, sr. (C.R. Washington), 6. Peyton Kelderman, soph. (Waukee), 7. Lilly Geelan, soph. (Linn-Mar), 8. Sydney Schaffer, jr. (Waukee), 9. Mackenzie Michael, jr. (Cedar Falls), 10. Hannah Brown, jr. (Dub. Hempstead).;

CLASS 3A

Teams -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. Pella, 3. Decorah, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 5. Charles City, 6. Sioux City Heelan, 7. Humboldt, 8. North Polk, 9. Anamosa, 10. Ballard, 11. Benton Community, 12. Grinnell, 13, Denison, 14. Glenwood, 15. Marion.

Individuals -- 1. Adrianna Katcher, jr. (Center Pt.-Urbana), 2. Mary Blanchard, jr. (Grinnell), 3. Gabby Moran, soph. (Dub. Wahlert), 4. Bryce Gidel, jr. (Humboldt), 5. Kiki Connell, soph. (Charles City), 6. Megan Sievers, jr. (Carlisle), 7. Carolina McMartin, jr. (Pella), 8. Raegan Anderson, sr. (Denison-Schleswig), 9. Whitney Martin, sr. (Charles City), 10. Amber Aesoph, jr. (S.C. Heelan).

CLASS 2A

Teams -- 1. Mid-Prairie, 2, Monticello, 3. WC-KP, 4. Crestwood, 5. Panorama, 6. Cascade, 7. Williamsburg, 8. Okoboji, 9. Waukon, 10. Unity Christian, 11. Emmetsburg, 12. Danville/New London, 13. Eagle Grove, 14. Shenandoah, 15. Aplington-Parkersburg.

Individuals -- 1. Marie Hostetler, jr. (Mid-Prairie), 2. Emily Staal, jr. (Springville), 3. Sophia Jungling, jr. (Apl.-Parkersburg), 4. Madeline Rhomberg, sr. (Cascade), 5. Ana Fleming, soph. (Mid-Prairie), 6. Janelle Staal, sr. (Springville), 7. Cassidy Ihns, sr. (Crestwood), 8. Magan Christopherson, jr. (Okoboji), 9. Hope Dohlman, sr. (Crestwood), 10. Madison Kelchen, sr. (Cascade).

CLASS 1A

Teams -- 1. Hudson, 2. Kee, 3. Logan-Magnolia, 4. Central Elkader, 5. South Winneshiek, 6. Denver, 7. Pekin, 8. St. Edmond, 9. Iowa City Regina, 10. Alta-Aurelia, 11. ACGC, 12. AHSTW, 13. Mason City Newman, 14. North Linn, 15. Baxter.

Individuals -- 1. Emma Lucas, sr. (Bedford), 2. Kate Crawford, jr. (ACGC), 3. Peyton Pogge, soph. (Tri-Center), 4. Taylor Sporrer, jr. (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Janette Schraft, sr. (East Mills), 6. Kori Wedeking, jr. (Clarksville), 7. Jenna Twait, jr. (Hudson), 8. Alexis Post, sr. (Riverside), 9. Ciera Deitchler, sr. (Cent. Elkader), 10. Cheyenne Shaw, jr. (N. Mahaska).

Prep boys

IATC preseason rankings

CLASS 4A

Teams -- 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 4. Johnston, 5. Waukee, 6. Linn-Mar, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8. Iowa City West, 9. West Des Moines Valley, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12. Ankeny, 13. Dubuque Senior, 14. Iowa City High, 15. Ames.

Individuals -- 1. Tim Sindt, sr. (Ankeny), 2. Jack Pendergast, jr. (C.R. Prairie), 3. Ben Hermiston, sr. (Dub. Hempstead), 4. Payton Marrs, jr. (Urbandale), 5. Kolby Greiner, sr. (I.C. West), 6. Cole Schroeder, sr. (W.D.M. Dowling), 7. Max Locher, jr. (C.R. Washington), 8. Gavin Smith, sr. (Pleasant Valley), 9. Will Ode, jr. (W.D.M. Dowling), 10. Sam Schmitz, jr. (I=Johnston).

CLASS 3A

Teams -- 1. Gilbert, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. Decorah, 4. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 5. Grinnell, 6. Marion, 7. Carlisle, 8. Center Point-Urbana, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 10. Clear Creek-Amana, 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12. Bondurant-Farrar, 13. Nevada, 14. ADm, 15. Clear Lake.

Individuals -- 1. Rees Tyler, jr. (Gilbert), 2. Gus Hayes, sr. (Decorah), 3. Cody Mertens, sr. (Mt. Pleasant), 4. Nathan Patel, jr. (Gilbert), 5. Nate Mueller, soph. (ADM), 6. Harrison Vanderlinden, sr. (Marion), 7. Bradley Ramsey, jr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), 8. John Ockey, sr. (Gilbert), 9. Kolby Fritz, jr. (Carlisle), 10. Jakob Van Der Werff (MOC-Floyd Valley).

CLASS 2A

Teams -- 1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 2. Sioux Center, 3. Tipton, 4. Bellevue, 5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6. South Hardin, 7. Okoboji, 8. Unity Christian, 9. Sheldon, 10. Monticello, 11. Des Moines Christian, 12. Roland-Story, 13. Crestwood, 14. Northeast Goose Lake, 15. Waukon.

Individuals -- 1. Reece Smith, sr. (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), 2. Joe Anderson, sr. (George-Little Rock/CE), 3. Spencer Moon, sr. (South Central Calhoun), 4. Lake LeBahn, jr. (Union Community), 5. Blake Johnson, sr. (George-Little Rock/CE) 6. Jerry Jorgenson, sr. (Treynor), 7. Logan Peters, sr. (South Hamilton), 8. Ethan Albright, sr. (Okoboji), 9. Sam Harrison, jr. (Sioux Center), 10. Peter Shippy, sr. (Sioux Center).

CLASS 1A

Teams -- 1. Madrid, 2. Nodaway Valley, 3. South Hamilton, 4. Woodward Academy, 5. South Winneshiek, 6. Starmont, 7. Pekin, 8. ACGC, 9. Hudson, 10. Ogden, 11. Tri-Center, 12. Denver, 13. Calamus-Wheatland, 14. Earlham, 15. East Marshall.

Individuals -- 1. Sean McDermott, sr. (Madrid), 2. Buddy Darting, jr. (Wilton), 3. Carson Rygh, jr. (Lake Mills), 4. Grant Brouwer, sr. (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 5. Hunter Rickels, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), 6. Noah Nelson, sr. (ACGC), 7. Brady Griebel, soph. (Bellevue), 8. Joshua Baudler, jr. (Nodaway Valley), 9. Justin Ambrose, sr. (Dunlap-Boyer Valley), 10. Tyler Breheny, jr. (Nodaway Valley).

