Courier Male and Female Prep Athlete of the Year finalists

The second annual Courier Prep Athlete of the Year honors will be announced on July 2. Today, the Courier Sports staff announces its 12 finalists. The 2022 Male and Female Athlete of the Year will be selected by a panel of area sports journalists from the 12 finalists.

Don Bosco's Cael Frost and Waverly-Shell Rock's Kenzie Roling were the inaugural winners in 2021.

Male Finalists

Trey Campbell

Senior

Cedar Falls

Campbell has been a multi-sport star for the Tigers and could have played football or ran track at the next level. He will be taking his talents to Northern Iowa to play basketball after a prep career that saw him star in three different sports. This year, he hauled in nearly 700 yards in passes for the football team, before leading the Tigers to the state basketball tournament while averaging 24.4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.2 steals a game. He wrapped up his prep career with a second-place finish in the state long jump.

Carson Lienau

Senior

Jesup

Committed to UNI track and field program, Lienau was a standout in football, basketball, track and baseball for the J-Hawks. Lienau earned all-area and all-district honors in football before averaging nearly 21 points and 12 rebounds a game as Jesup made the 2A state basketball tournament. Already a multi-state medalist in track, Lienau won a state shot put title and finished second in the discus last month. He currently has started 13 games for the baseball team.

Caleb Raisty

Senior

Cedar Falls

Raisty is committed to play baseball at Upper Iowa, but he also starred on the gridiron and the ice rink during his prep career. Raisty was a second-team all-state football player as a defensive back in the fall. Then in the winter, he set two Midwest High School Hockey League marks as a goalie by posting a 1.22 goals against average and a .959 save percentage. Raisty is the starting shortstop this summer for the Top 10-ranked Tigers.

Caylor Hoffer

Senior

Denver

An all-state football returner, earning all-state honors for the second time in football this fall, and second-team all-state basketball player this winter, Hoffer has been one of the better all-around athletes in the Cedar Valley the past two years. He averaged 22.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cyclones this winter in basketball. He wrapped up his prep career by running on a pair of state-medal-winning relay teams at the track and field championships.

Carter Gallagher

Senior

Columbus Catholic

A standout in three sports for the Sailors, Gallagher is headed to Iowa Western next fall to play baseball. He was the starting quarterback for Columbus for three seasons, compiling more than 3,500 total yards. He was named second-team all-state quarterback this past fall. Gallagher started as a guard for the basketball team, but has really shined on the diamond where this season he is off to a fantastic start.

Tyree Gardner

Senior

West

Another multi-sport star, the future St. Thomas Tommie started at quarterback where he combined to produce 20 touchdowns running and throwing for the Wahawks. He was an all-state selection at safety, which will be the position he plays in college. Additionally, Gardner made 19 starts for the basketball team this winter, and to cap off a stellar senior year Gardner took fifth in the Class 4A long jump competition.

Female Finalists

Sophia Hoffmann

Senior

Dike-New Hartford

Hoffmann played a central role on two different state qualifying teams for the Wolverines. In March, for the second straight season as point guard she led DNH to a Class 2A state basketball championship. Then this spring, she produced 60 plus points for the first state-qualifying Wolverine soccer team. Hoffmann will play soccer at South Dakota State.

Reese Johnson

Senior

Denver

A multi-sport star, Johnson capped off her volleyball career with 2,492 assists and 1,095 digs while leading Denver to back-to-back state tournaments. This winter she averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals while leading the Cyclones to the 2A state basketball semifinals. She finished her career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. This summer, she is in her fifth season starting for the softball team. Johnson will play volleyball at Northern State next fall.

Amanda Treptow

Senior

Jesup

The Wichita State track and field signee is a multi-time state cross country/track and field state qualifier. She was ninth in the 2A state cross country meet this fall, and had multiple podium finishes at the 2A state track meet last month. During the winter, the 5-foot-6 Treptow averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals for a 19-win J-Hawk team.

Annika Behrends

Senior

Waverly-Shell Rock

When in her prep career has Behrends not performed at a high level? She served as libero for the Go-Hawks' state qualifying volleyball team in the fall. During the winter, she helped WSR reach the regional finals in basketball, while also reaching her fourth state wrestling championship match. To cap off her illustrious prep career, Behrends played a critical role in the midfield for the Go-Hawks' state runner-up soccer team.

Grace Frericks

Senior

Cedar Falls

The future Kentucky Wildcat swimmer earned all-American status in the fall when she won the 100-yard backstroke state title in 54.67 seconds. She also took second in the 100 free, and swam key legs on a pair of state qualifying relay teams. During her career, Frericks earned eight state medals between the 100 backstroke, 50 free, and 100 free.

Morgan Brandt

Senior

Sumner-Fredericksburg

The Iowa State volleyball recruit has had a stellar senior season. In addition to earning elite all-state honors in volleyball as a setter, where she racked up 1,669 assists, 921 digs, 855 kills, 190 aces and 139 blocks across her career, Brandt averaged 21.1 points per game for a 15-6 Cougar basketball squad, earning all-state honors and was a member of the state championship 2A golf team. She is also an all-state performer for the softball team.

-- Compiled by Regional Sports Editor Jim Nelson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1