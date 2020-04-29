Conrey commits to Grand View

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Waterloo West senior guard Lauren Conrey signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Grand View University Tuesday.

A four-year starter for the Wahawks, Conrey was a first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection this spring after helping West to the Class 5A state semifinals.

“I am extremely happy for Lauren and her entire family,” West coach Dr. Anthony W. Pappas said. “She has worked hard and really improved her game during her four years at West.”

A three-time all-Metro pick, Conrey had three consecutive 100 assist seasons for the Wahawks.

