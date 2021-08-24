Westhoff focused on leading Sailors to Dome

WATERLOO – Dallas Westhoff is a football player.
A chiseled 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, the Waterloo Columbus senior definitely looks the part.
And with a glowing resume, that includes a 23-6 record in his three years as a starter, he certainly plays the part.
Westhoff is one of the leaders on a loaded Columbus squad that is laser focused on earning a breakthrough trip to the UNI-Dome this fall.
The Sailors fell one step short of a Dome trip last year, dropping a heartbreaking 35-32 state quarterfinal game at perennial power Sigourney-Keota.
“It was rough the way last season ended – it really sucked being that close to the Dome and not making it,” he said. “That obviously has really pushed us and motivated during the offseason. We know we have one of the best teams in the state and now we have to go out there and prove it. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Columbus returns a strong nucleus of players from the team that finished 8-2 and made a strong run in the Class 1A playoffs in 2020. The Sailors are targeting their first trip to the UNI-Dome since 2004.
Westhoff has been a force on defense from his inside linebacker position. He piled up 106.5 total tackles last year, including 78 solo stops. He had 15.5 tackles for loss.
“The biggest thing I’ve done in the offseason is worked on getting faster and more explosive,” Westhoff said. “I’m working hard on getting off blocks better. And I’ve been watching a lot of film and studying to make myself better. I’ve also worked hard on continuing to build my strength in the weight room.”
Westhoff has drawn considerable recruitment from college programs at the FCS and NCAA Division II levels.
He recently announced his commitment to Indiana State on social media.
“Dream come true!” Westhoff wrote on Twitter. “Go Sycamores!”
Westhoff said everything went well during a visit he took to Indiana State.
“I went down there and just loved the campus,” he said. “The biggest selling point was the coaches – I clicked with them really well. I met some of the players and they said they loved it there. And I really liked the school. I’m super pumped about joining their program. I can’t wait to play for them.”
Westhoff made considerable gains during a productive summer.
“Dallas has taken a lot of pride in his preparation,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He lifted weights, focused on improving his speed and agility, and he trained himself to be in the best condition possible when practice started.”
Westhoff possesses traits that enable him to dominate games from the defensive side of the ball.
“Not only is Dallas physically gifted, he understands the position,” Schmit said. “Playing inside linebacker is not an easy spot to play. He has great instincts and makes reads where he will know where the ball is going. He gets the front aligned correctly. He’s been an extension of the coaching staff on defense.”
Westhoff also will play a key role for the Columbus offense. He is the team’s starting H-back.
“Dallas is a major piece of the puzzle for what we do offensively,” Schmit said. “He’s a major contributor in the success we’ve had in the run/pass game and we’re expecting an expanded role for Dallas offensively this season.”
Westhoff is part of a strong senior class that also includes Carter Gallagher, who enters his third season as the team’s starting quarterback.
“Carter is a great leader – he pushes everybody and he pushes me,” Westhoff said. “He’s just an instinctive player. He’s a playmaker, he’s a gamer and he loves to compete. He’s just an awesome quarterback. I love having him as a teammate.”
Schmit raves about Westhoff’s approach to the game for the Sailors.
“Dallas is great on the field – he’s so competitive and he’s a positive role model for the younger players,” Schmit said. “He’s an all-around great kid that has helped our program get to where it’s at in his time here.”
Westhoff hopes to finish his prep football career just a few miles down the road from where he attends school.
“We just need to keep doing everything like we did last year and do every rep to the best of our ability,” Westhoff. “We have to do everything we can to get better every day. We’re absolutely pumped and excited to get this season going. We want to get to the UNI-Dome and we are going to do everything in our power to get there. We know we can do it.”
Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.