West nips Columbus Catholic, 8-7, in Saturday matinee

WATERLOO – A four-run explosion in the top of the seventh was just enough as Waterloo West slipped past Columbus Catholic Saturday, 8-7, in a metro baseball game at Sulentic Field.

Alex Willis had a two-run double, and Josh Willis had a RBI double in the Wahawks’ seventh to key the rally.

The Sailors answered in the bottom half of the inning as Myles Gardner had a RBI double, and Carter Gallagher a RBI triple. A Connor Knudtson ground out scored Gallager to make it 8-7, but winning pitcher Tayvon Homolar recorded a strike out looking to end the game.

The two teams combined for 10 extra-base hits in the game.

West's Josh Willis had a pair of doubles, while Homolar also doubled. For the Sailors, Gallagher had a double and a triple, while Knudtson had a double. Thomas Steele contributed a triple.

West took the initial lead on Alex Willis double that scored Jesse Alcorn. Columbus responded with three runs in the bottom of the third with Steele’s triple and Gallagher’s double plating runs.

The Wahawks tied it on a Homolar two-run double in the fifth. Columbus retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out, two-strike double by Knudtson. West retied it in the top of the sixth on a Jaxson Hoppes single to set up the seventh-inning drama.

West returns to action Monday at home against East, while Columbus hosts Denver in a doubleheader Monday.

