Waterloo Columbus extends win streak with dominant performance against Don Bosco

WATERLOO – The only thing hotter than the weather has been the Waterloo Columbus softball team.
And Wednesday night’s dominating performance was a perfect illustration as to why.
The powerful Sailors delivered with an impressive offensive display, pounding out 14 hits in rolling to a 16-4 home win over Don Bosco.
Red-hot Columbus (14-1) came out swinging and has now won 12 straight games. No Sailor batter struck out on Wednesday.
“Everyone in our lineup is contributing – they are all putting the ball in play,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said. “They are smart girls and they are learning the game. Our team chemistry has been spectacular. They have really come together as friends and teammates.”
Sophomore Sydney Gardner led the hit parade with three hits and five RBIs for Class 2A No. 10 Columbus. She blasted a two-run homer to center field to fuel her team’s four-run opening inning.
“Sydney’s been really good about leveling her swing,” Olmstead said. “She’s seeing the ball really well and she’s matured from last year. It’s really a pleasing sight to know she’s waiting on the ball and just driving it through when it gets to the zone and not reaching for it. If she continues to do that, she’s going to stay hot.”
Occupying the No. 6 spot in the loaded Sailor lineup, Gardner entered the game with a sparkling .474 batting average. She belted her fourth homer of the season Wednesday and now has 25 RBIs.
“That was a lot of fun,” Gardner said. “It was a total team effort all-around. We knew we had to come out strong. We’ve been on a good winning streak and we wanted to keep the momentum going. We have really good energy on this team and everybody feeds off each other. It’s been great to be a part of it.”
Gardner followed her home run by ripping a run-scoring single to center as Columbus scored four more times in the second inning. She then contributed a two-run single to left as the Sailors tacked on five more runs in the third.
Don Bosco fell to 6-11 overall. The Dons closed within 8-4 in the third inning when Jenna Brown went downtown by crushing a two-run homer to left-center field.
But the Sailors quickly regrouped to break the game open before ending it in the bottom of the fourth after expanding their lead to 12.
Sophomore pitcher Haile Frost improved to 13-0 with a solid complete-game effort for Columbus. Frost settled down after a bumpy third inning and pitched a scoreless fourth while recording a strikeout.
Frost was backed by a prolific offense and by a super defense that didn’t commit an error.
“Haile is always going to be around the plate,” Olmstead said. “She was a little off tonight at times, but she battled through it and kept an even temperament.”
Sailor sophomore second baseman Avery Hogan delivered the defensive gem of the game with a diving stop that resulted in an out. She also singled and scored in the third inning.
Senior teammate Reagan Lindsay was another hitting star for the Sailors. She went 3-for-4, scored three times and drove in a run.
Columbus will be tested this weekend when it competes against a strong field at state tournament host Fort Dodge.
“We’re going to face some tough teams,” Olmstead said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge and it will be a great experience for our team.”