Waterloo Columbus extends win streak with dominant performance against Don Bosco

Occupying the No. 6 spot in the loaded Sailor lineup, Gardner entered the game with a sparkling .474 batting average. She belted her fourth homer of the season Wednesday and now has 25 RBIs.

“That was a lot of fun,” Gardner said. “It was a total team effort all-around. We knew we had to come out strong. We’ve been on a good winning streak and we wanted to keep the momentum going. We have really good energy on this team and everybody feeds off each other. It’s been great to be a part of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gardner followed her home run by ripping a run-scoring single to center as Columbus scored four more times in the second inning. She then contributed a two-run single to left as the Sailors tacked on five more runs in the third.

Don Bosco fell to 6-11 overall. The Dons closed within 8-4 in the third inning when Jenna Brown went downtown by crushing a two-run homer to left-center field.

But the Sailors quickly regrouped to break the game open before ending it in the bottom of the fourth after expanding their lead to 12.

Sophomore pitcher Haile Frost improved to 13-0 with a solid complete-game effort for Columbus. Frost settled down after a bumpy third inning and pitched a scoreless fourth while recording a strikeout.