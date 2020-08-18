Watch now: Waterloo Columbus looks to build on recent success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo Columbus football program that has been on the rise over the past two seasons makes the move from Class 2A to Class 1A this fall with pieces in place for sustained success.

Quarterback Carter Gallagher and linebacker Dallas Westhoff enter their junior seasons as two key players out of a group of eight returning starters from a team that finished last season 8-2 with its only losses to 2A semifinalist Williamsburg and state runner-up Waukon.

Westhoff recorded a team-high 94 tackles, including seven for loss, within a defense that tallied three shutouts. Gallagher passed for 1,318 yards with 18 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He’ll look towards new targets this season following the graduation of key playmakers at tight end and running back.

The Sailors open their season on Aug. 28 when they host Hudson.

