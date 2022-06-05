Wahawks defeat Sailors, 9-3, improve to 6-4 on season

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo West softball team picked up its sixth win of the season in a matchup against metro opponent Columbus Catholic, Saturday.

Both the Sailors and Wahawks entered the contest amid winning streaks.

The Sailors were winners of their last six games during which Columbus outscored its opponents 71-12.

Meanwhile, West found itself in a reserve of its previous four games. After losing four games in a row, the Wahawks won doubleheaders against Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids Washington.

The four-game streak saw West outscore opponents 36-12.

According to West head coach Adam Dehl, the key to the Wahawks' recent run of success boils down to strong play at the plate and big performances on the mound.

"These girls put in so much work in the off-season," Dehl said. "It’s really great to see that work be rewarded as a team with 5 in a row. They are showing signs of maturity as hitters and our pitchers are pitching out of jams and limiting damage."

Both of those keys were evident early on in Saturday's contest. The Wahawks jumped out to a big lead in the first inning with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

West added one run in the bottom of the second to increase its lead to 6-0.

The Sailors responded with two runs in the top of the third and threatened to tie the game with a bases loaded situation in the top of the fourth.

However, junior Savannah Ringheden made a diving stop on a grounder to second to force the final out of the half inning.

The Wahawks grew their lead to 7-2 with a one-run home run from sophomore Bailey Schoepske in the bottom of the fourth.

Over the final three innings, West added two runs while the Sailors managed one run to give the Wahawks a 9-3 victory.

With the win, the Wahawks extended their winning streak to five straight victories.

At the plate, the Schoepske sisters starred for West. Sophomore Bailey went 1-for-3 with a home run while eighth grader Addy went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Junior Nia Christoffer pitched all seven innings for West, striking out four while allowing seven hits, all singles, and one earned run.

The Wahawks will look to improve their streak to six and seven straight games with a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Sailors will be back in action, looking to start a new winning streak, with a doubleheader against the Denver Cyclones on Monday at 5 p.m.

