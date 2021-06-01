Top-seeded Notre Dame ends Waterloo Columbus' state soccer run

DES MOINES – Waterloo Columbus coach William Maletta sought out his seniors and gave them one last hug after the final horn sounded Tuesday afternoon.
The Sailors’ return to the state boys’ soccer tournament ended with a 4-1 loss to a top-seeded West Burlington Notre Dame that looked the part of a championship contender.
Following a season filled with highs and lows, it was a tough defeat for a Columbus team (12-9) that came together down the stretch.
“It’s hard,” Maletta said, following the final match for his nine seniors. “Some of these guys I’ve known since they were in eighth grade. They’ve put in so much work to get to this point.
“It’s always a tough time of the year when you have to finally say good-bye and let those guys move on. It stings a little bit right now.”
First time state qualifier Notre Dame controlled possession throughout the majority of the match with skilled touches and accurate passing.
“Notre Dame possessed the ball very well and they can definitely score goals,” Maletta said. “Movement on and off the ball was impeccable and it just wasn’t our day to track them as they ran through the open field.”
The Nikes (21-1) combined their cohesiveness with some standout individual efforts in the attacking and defensive third to jump on Columbus early.
Notre Dame used series of passes and methodically moved the ball up field off the opening kick. A sliding stop by Daniel Pranger prevented Cole Ward from a goal on the match’s first shot. Undeterred, Ward found an open Sam Brueck in front of the net in the third minute for Brueck’s team-high 33rd goal of the season.
Notre Dame then pulled away on a pair of impressive finishing shots by Gabe Zurita.
The Nikes’ attacker completed a cone-drill weave through a pair of Columbus defenders inside the box before scoring in the 26th minute. Zurita added a sharp-angled strike inside the far post off after the ball bounced around the box on a corner kick in the 36th minute.
Initially unsure what to expect this season, Notre Dame gained confidence with wins over 2019 1A state finalists Columbus (1-0) and Iowa City Regina (4-1) during a midseason Catholic schools tournament.
“There’s a lot of talent on both teams,” Notre Dame coach John Wagner said. “We know some of the guys from club soccer up there in Waterloo.
“We knew they were going to be strong defensively. They’re very good and No. 11 (Daniel Pranger) is one of the better players we’ve faced as a defender. He had a tough challenge today because he was trying to get into the attack also. We thought if we kind of attack more and put pressure on that back four from the very beginning that’s probably the best thing we could do. We tried that still maintaining possession.”
Columbus (12-9) was outshot 22-14, but did generate a few quality chances. Jezz Chacon Rodriguez found John Pranger who curved a shot towards the goal from 15 yards out, but Notre Dame defender Aiden Kruell came up with an impressive clearance header to prevent an early equalizer in the first half.
“On that shot the defender made a goal-line save and they just had a lot of little things that pushed them through,” John Pranger said. “They seemed to make more runs and I think we had a lot of mistakes. It wasn’t our best game.”
Columbus’ Daniel Pranger later had a header saved off a free kick and a breakaway shot by Chacon Rodriguez towards the end of the half didn’t have enough pace to get past Nikes’ goalkeeper Caden Murphy.
Notre Dame pushed its advantage to four on a breakaway goal by Ward in the 55th minute before Columbus finally broke through with a score.
John Pranger delivered an accurate pass to Jonathan Hackett behind the Notre Dame back line and Hackett buried the shot for the Sailors’ goal in the 62nd minute. Each player on that scoring connection is a sophomore.
“It’s was a group of boys with very little experience that managed to come together towards the end of the season and get themselves to state,” Maletta said, assessing a team that had half its roster playing varsity high school soccer for the first time this spring. “It’s a lot of promise moving forward with such a young core group of boys. There’s a strong foundation.”
Assessing the knowledge a quality class of seniors left behind, John Pranger added, “Keep pushing and even once you get down push through again. … We had a good run this year and it was nice to be able to make it to this point. I wish we could have kept moving on.”