Top-seeded Notre Dame ends Waterloo Columbus' state soccer run

Notre Dame used series of passes and methodically moved the ball up field off the opening kick. A sliding stop by Daniel Pranger prevented Cole Ward from a goal on the match’s first shot. Undeterred, Ward found an open Sam Brueck in front of the net in the third minute for Brueck’s team-high 33rd goal of the season.

Notre Dame then pulled away on a pair of impressive finishing shots by Gabe Zurita.

The Nikes’ attacker completed a cone-drill weave through a pair of Columbus defenders inside the box before scoring in the 26th minute. Zurita added a sharp-angled strike inside the far post off after the ball bounced around the box on a corner kick in the 36th minute.

Initially unsure what to expect this season, Notre Dame gained confidence with wins over 2019 1A state finalists Columbus (1-0) and Iowa City Regina (4-1) during a midseason Catholic schools tournament.

“There’s a lot of talent on both teams,” Notre Dame coach John Wagner said. “We know some of the guys from club soccer up there in Waterloo.