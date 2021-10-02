Sumner-Fredericksburg claims Columbus Catholic Invitational

WATERLOO - When the pools were formulated for the Columbus Catholic Invitational, Sumner-Fredericksburg liked it's chances.

The sixth-ranked Cougars (2A) had a tough draw as they were pooled together with the fourth-ranked Marion Wolves in Class 4A.

But that didn't phase Sumner-Fredericksburg

The Cougars took first in the pool, including a hard-fought, 22-20, 21-16 win over the tough Wolves. Then hours later, did it again, as the Cougars beat Marion, 25-18, 25-18, in the championship match to come away from Oppold Gymnasium with all the hardware.

"I thought we had one of the toughest pools today," said Cougars' coach Tori Sorenson. "We knew we had a tough match against Marion and figured we would probably play them again today in the championship match. They are a very good team, but our girls are playing with such confidence right now it did not matter who we were going to play."

Sumner-Fredericksburg went through the tournament not having to face a third set, which helped keep the hungry Cougars fresh. They were pushed hard by the host Columbus Sailors in the semi's however as set one was a 25-22 nail biter.

With the championship match being the two teams most expected to be there, the Wolves and Cougars were ready to settle the score as to who would be the best on this day.

The opening set went the Cougars way as they dominated the Wolves and never let up enroute to a 25-18 win.

The second set was more of a challenge for Sumner as Marion jumped to an 8-3 lead and held the advantage until senior setter Morgan Brandt pushed a shot through the Wolves defense that tied the score at 13-13.

Sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Elliott put the Cougars up for good with a rocket shot from the back row that split the defense with no return, and Sumner was up 19-17.

"We expected we would get Marion in the championship game because they are so good," said Elliott. "We knew if we could keep our side under control and do what we know we can do we would be alright. We had to play it one point at a time and one game at a time and stay in control.

"It was such a great feeling to come out and play as well as we did and walk away as the champions. It was a long day and it will be a nice ride home."

The ride home was delayed for just one point as the Wolves stopped an 8-point run by the Cougars, but it was too little too late as Brandt went on a spree banging away at the Marion defense for three of the last five points.

"We knew Marion was going to be a tough match for us," said Brandt. "We thought after beating them in pool play earlier, that they would really come after us in this one. Our mental game had to be at its best and we had to get the job done. Everyone contributed and especially Brielle Volker who played awesome as a fill in and it was just awesome."

Volker, a freshman, did not get to see a lot of playing time so far this season, but an illness put her in the spotlight and she shined, scoring the final point for the 25-18 victory.

"This team has a variety of weapons and they are all competitive," said Sorenson. "Who ever needs to step up does, and today Volker stepped in and did a great job."

The surprise team of the day had to be BCLUW who entered the tournament with a 13-10 record, yet waltzed through their bracket with a perfect 3-0 mark. The big victory came against Class 2A's 12th ranked Independence Mustangs. It took three sets, 22-20, 15-21, 15-13 but the Comets grabbed plenty of attention.

Host Columbus took second in their pool (2-1) losing only to North Tama who went undefeated at 3-0.

Columbus defeated BCLUW in the quarterfinals, 25-18, 25-18, but then lost to the eventual champs in two sets.

Waterloo East made it to the semifinals in the consolation bracket, but fell to Don Bosco in three sets.

It was an off day for the Waterloo West as it was sent home early, after three tough losses.

