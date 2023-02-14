DENVER – Columbus Catholic junior Max Magayna punched his ticket to Des Moines for a bid at his third straight championship, but his mentality is the same as it was at the start of the season.
On Saturday, the 170-pounder pinned three straight opponents to get to the big state at Wells Fargo Arena, finishing with a first-period fall over Giles Cowell to become district champ. If he pulls off the threepeat, Magayna will become the most accomplished prep wrestler in Columbus Catholic history, passing Joe Gibbons, who won two titles as a Sailor before winning two more at Ames to become one of Iowa’s elite four-time state champions.
However, Magayna says that whatever the situation and whoever the opponent, he treats every match the same way.
“I don’t treat it as anything different than what it is – it’s every match is state finals and that’s the way I like to treat every match,” Magayna said. “I have a mission, a purpose and I execute my plan every time.”
Magayna’s matches tend to be short, often pinning his quarry in the first two minutes before moving on to the next match. His strategy can be summed up in a single word: attack.
If his father finds out who his next opponent his, he may study the film and relay it to his son to know what to expect. But besides small adjustments like putting his right hand down more, Magayna is less interested in making his own plans and is more interested in disrupting his opponent’s.
“Everyone has a plan to begin with until they get hit in the face, so I like to start off with that. Once I give them a nice club… I take them down,” he said. “Their plan really goes out the window because they don’t know what to expect from there.”
His conditioning gets more rigorous as the finals approach, but Magayna mostly sticks to the same formula. His approach has allowed him be the top 1A wrestler in his weight class and the most formidable weapon in head coach Denny Boelyn’s arsenal.
“Max does his thing and he does it very, very well – he’s very good at what he does. He doesn’t get rattled,” Boleyn said. “He’s just a rare find. He’s so naturally gifted and he’s so self-determined.”
The competition will be stiff for Magayna and his opponents are preparing to face him as well. They’ve studied his methods and matches, but the Sailor isn’t sweating – he’s got surprises of his own and he’s raring to go.
“They like to think I’m just going to throw in legs, but what they don’t know is I have other moves in my [back pocket],” Magayna said.
Magayna will be joined at state by returning medalist Gavin Reed at 132, top-seed and two-time medalist Carson Hartz at 182, and first-time qualifier Mason Knipp at 220.
1A RACE
Front runner: Don Bosco
Predicting the Top Three Teams: 1. Don Bosco, 2. Wilton, 3. Nashua-Plainfield.
Returning champions: Eli Bacerra (Missouri Valley), 113, Brandon Paez (Lisbon), 120, Gable Porter (Underwood), 132, Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 152, Max Magayna (Columbus), 170, Jared Thiry (Don Bosco), 220.
Analyzing the race: Don Bosco is trying to do something only done twice in state history...win five traditional state titles in a row. Don Bosco won five in a row from 2006-10, and Waterloo West won five in a row from 1942-46. ... Nashua-Plainfield enters the tournament with the most qualifiers in the field 13, including pair of state champion candidates in Jayden and Garret Rinken at 106 and 126. Don Bosco has just 11 qualifiers, but seven of the Dons qualifiers are seeded seventh or better. If Don Bosco wrestles to seed, it is going to take a special performance by an opponent to dethrone them. Wilton and Nashua-Plainfield each have five wrestlers seeded eighth or better.
Quoting Don Bosco coach Chris Ortner: "You got to fight for every inch for every championship. This one seems like it is going to be tougher. You look at last year, and I don't want to say we were comfortable, but it was a feeling we were really going to have to screw up to lose it. I think it is going to be a knock down, drag out fight for four days and we will see how it turns out in the end."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson
State Schedule
At Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines)
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. -- Class 1A first round, then second round and consolations
1:30 p.m. -- Class 2A first round, then second round and consolations
6 p.m. -- Class 3A first round, then second round and consolations