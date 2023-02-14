1A RACE

Front runner : Don Bosco

: Don Bosco Predicting the Top Three Teams : 1. Don Bosco, 2. Wilton, 3. Nashua-Plainfield.

: 1. Don Bosco, 2. Wilton, 3. Nashua-Plainfield. Returning champions: Eli Bacerra (Missouri Valley), 113, Brandon Paez (Lisbon), 120, Gable Porter (Underwood), 132, Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 152, Max Magayna (Columbus), 170, Jared Thiry (Don Bosco), 220.

Analyzing the race: Don Bosco is trying to do something only done twice in state history...win five traditional state titles in a row. Don Bosco won five in a row from 2006-10, and Waterloo West won five in a row from 1942-46. ... Nashua-Plainfield enters the tournament with the most qualifiers in the field 13, including pair of state champion candidates in Jayden and Garret Rinken at 106 and 126. Don Bosco has just 11 qualifiers, but seven of the Dons qualifiers are seeded seventh or better. If Don Bosco wrestles to seed, it is going to take a special performance by an opponent to dethrone them. Wilton and Nashua-Plainfield each have five wrestlers seeded eighth or better.

Quoting Don Bosco coach Chris Ortner: "You got to fight for every inch for every championship. This one seems like it is going to be tougher. You look at last year, and I don't want to say we were comfortable, but it was a feeling we were really going to have to screw up to lose it. I think it is going to be a knock down, drag out fight for four days and we will see how it turns out in the end."

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson