South Hardin pulls away from Columbus to win 2A regional softball game

The Sailors came right back when Sydney Gardner blasted a grand slam to center field to give her team a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third.

“We were down early and I was just focusing on bringing a run in for our team,” she said. “I got a good pitch to hit in the zone, and I swung and it went out.”

After the Tigers countered to take a 6-4 lead, Columbus scored an unearned run in the fourth before Sophie Meier contributed an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game 6-6.

South Hardin plated the eventual winning run when No. 9 batter Josie Raska delivered a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth.

The Tigers added two more runs in the seventh inning.

A key sequence in the game occurred in the fourth inning. One inning after her grand slam, Gardner came to bat again with the bases loaded. She fouled off several pitches in an epic battle before Rosonke eventually struck her out swinging.

“I knew if I walked her that it would tie the score and I didn’t want to do that,” Rosonke said. “I wanted to go after her and it felt great to get that strikeout.