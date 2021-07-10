South Hardin pulls away from Columbus to win 2A regional softball game

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Columbus Sailors knew they were facing a strong opponent.
The Sailors twice erased deficits before South Hardin pulled away late to earn a 9-6 Class 2A regional softball win Friday night.
It was a tough end to a successful season for Columbus, who finished 28-10 overall.
The visiting Tigers (22-6) drew 11 walks and were hit by a pitch en route to advancing to the regional finals. South Hardin also pounded out 12 hits.
“We had our chances and they did, too,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said. “We competed hard and really battled. It was a roller coaster of a game with a lot of momentum swings. South Hardin has a great team and we just came up a little bit short.”
Freshman Hailey Rosonke drove in four runs while also pitching a complete game for the Tigers.
“Hailey really dug down deep – our whole team did against a very good team,” South Hardin coach Becky Rosonke said. “We just kept battling and fighting, and we were able to get the job done. Our girls kept their composure and made some big plays.”
South Hardin struck first when Rosonke crushed a three-run home run to left field to open the scoring in the third inning.
“I saw my pitch and I took advantage of it,” she said. “It was a great feeling to help my team, but I knew we were going to have to fight hard the whole game. And that’s what we did.”
The Sailors came right back when Sydney Gardner blasted a grand slam to center field to give her team a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third.
“We were down early and I was just focusing on bringing a run in for our team,” she said. “I got a good pitch to hit in the zone, and I swung and it went out.”
After the Tigers countered to take a 6-4 lead, Columbus scored an unearned run in the fourth before Sophie Meier contributed an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game 6-6.
South Hardin plated the eventual winning run when No. 9 batter Josie Raska delivered a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth.
The Tigers added two more runs in the seventh inning.
A key sequence in the game occurred in the fourth inning. One inning after her grand slam, Gardner came to bat again with the bases loaded. She fouled off several pitches in an epic battle before Rosonke eventually struck her out swinging.
“I knew if I walked her that it would tie the score and I didn’t want to do that,” Rosonke said. “I wanted to go after her and it felt great to get that strikeout.
“I’ve been playing my whole life and I have a great team behind me to back me up. There isn’t a lot of pressure put on me because I’ve got a great defense.
Gardner finished a superb sophomore season with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Sailors.
“The girls on this team are really, really close,” Gardner said. “It was a fun team to play on. The seniors were great role models for us. It was a tough loss, but we had a great season.”
Columbus was ranked in the state’s top 10 this season.
“It’s tough any time your season ends,” Olmstead said. “We won a lot of games and this team accomplished a lot. We had great leadership from our seniors and we have a lot of good players coming back next year. I’m looking forward to it already.”