Sixth-ranked Dyersville Beckman edges Columbus Catholic in OT

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For the most part, Dyersville Beckman has been dominant this season. The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers haven’t faced much adversity en route to an undefeated start to the season.

Friday was different.

Beckman overcame a rare first-half deficit and rallied with an epic performance in the final 24 minutes to beat Waterloo Columbus, 35-34 in overtime. Owen Huehnergarth rushed for four touchdowns, and the ferocious Beckman ‘D;’ rose to the challenge in the second half for the comeback victory.

“There’s a grit to this team,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “We are just some gritty kids working really hard. We’re not the fastest, we’re not the flashiest, but we’ve been able to come out on the right end of these games the last couple years — and I won’t apologize.”

Huehnergarth started the game with a 17-yard gain, but Sailor linebacker Carson Hartz ripped the ball out of his hands and took it back to the Blazer goal line, and Josh Heine punched it in on fourth down for an early 7-0 lead.

After consecutive punts, Huehnergarth scored on the first play of the Blazers’ third possession with a 45-yard scamper.

Caden Hartz returned the ensuing kickoff 68 yards to the Beckman 30-yard line, and two plays later Caleb Holthaus got loose on the edge for a 25-yard scoring run and a 14-7 lead at 2:41 of the first quarter.

On fourth-and-8 early in the second quarter, Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher tossed a perfect fade to Caden Hartz for a 31-yard score, giving the Sailors a 21-7 advantage minutes into the second quarter.

Beckman answered with a 11-play drive that chewed up 5 minutes of the clock to cut the deficit to seven heading into the locker room. Nick Wulfekuhle chewed up valuable yardage and Cayden Gassmann had a 40-yard run before Huehnergarth drove it home from the 2-yard line on fourth down.

“He’s just so tough,” Atwater said of his running back. “They were just loading up the box on him, too. “He just got that mentality, just keep turning it and turning it. He a bruiser, he’s fun to watch and just the epitome of what our team is all about.”

Early in the third, Huernergarth pushed the ball across from the 5-yard line to tie the game at 21.

Beckman’s defense sparked the offense once again. Koopman chased down Gallagher again for his second sack of the game, leading to a blocked field goal attempt.

With 3 minutes remaining in the game, Schieltz’ 24-yard punt return set the table for Huehnergarth yet again. He needed two carries—both 12 yards—to put the Blazers ahead, 28-21, with 2 minutes remaing.

But Carter Gallagher drove his team 73 yards down the field and found Nick Merrifield on a 6-yard pass to tie the game at 28 with 50 seconds remaining and send it to overtime.

The Blazers struck first on the opening possession of the extra frame when Gassmann broke free on third down from 7 yards out. Logan Burchard’s extra point gave them a 35-28 lead.

Carter Gallagher found Merrifield on the Sailors’ drive to pull them within a point, and elected to go for the win.

Elliot Naughton read Gallagher’s rollout attempt and stayed with the intended receiver to knock down the pass and send the Beckman faithful into a frenzy on homecoming night.

“I’m speechless, I’m struggling for words,” an exhausted Atwater said after the game.

Huehnergarth finished with 189 rushing yards on the night.

