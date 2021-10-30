Sigourney-Keota ends Columbus Catholic's season, again

SIGOURNEY -- Sigourney-Keota's Colten Clarahan did a bit of everything on Friday night in an 18-7 win over Columbus Catholic in the Class 1A round of 16.

Clarahan threw for a touchdown, ran for one and blasted two long field goals to aid his team to victory.

Trailing 7-6 in the second quarter, Clarahan's foot changed the game. He hit field goals of 41 yards and 52 yards with the ladder coming at the first half buzzer.

Clarahan ran for a 10-yard touchdown on the Cobras' first play of the third quarter. His one passing touchdown was a 22-yard strike to Cade Streigle in the first quarter.

Waterloo Columbus' sole touchdown was a 66-yard touchdown pass from Carter Gallagher to Caleb Holthaus in the second period.

