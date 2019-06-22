SPENCER — Fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus rolled to a pair of victories Saturday to finish the Spencer Invitational 4-0.
The Sailors (21-3) hammered out 26 hits in two games, both shortened by run-rule as it blast the host Tigers (13-1) and MOC-Floyd Valley (10-0). For the tournament, Columbus out-scored its four opponents, 38-3.
After going 2-0 Friday, the Sailors opened against Spencer on Saturday.
Alivia Schultz stayed red-hot going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and five runs batted in. The 3-for-3 effort, combined with a 4-for-4 game against Akron-Westfield Friday night gave Schultz hits in seven consecutive at bats.
Taylor Hogan was also 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Three other Sailors had multiple hits — Kayla Sproul, Sophie Meyer and Jenna Schott.
In game two, Hogan again was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Alivia Schultz was 2-for-4, and Sydney Schultz and Sophie Meier each drove in two runs.
Kayla Sproul picked up victory 105, moving within three of Waterloo West’s Dana Happel to become the all-time winning pitcher in metro history. Eighth grader Haile Frost pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Columbus returns to action Monday at home against Hudson.
Linescores
You have free articles remaining.
COLUMBUS 13, SPENCER 1
Spencer 010 — 1
Columbus 355 — 13
WP — Kayla Sproul.
COLUMBUS 10, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0
Columbus 153 01 — 10
MOC-Floyd Valley 000 00 — 0
WP — Kayla Sproul. Save — Haile Frost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.