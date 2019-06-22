{{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER — Fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus rolled to a pair of victories Saturday to finish the Spencer Invitational 4-0.

The Sailors (21-3) hammered out 26 hits in two games, both shortened by run-rule as it blast the host Tigers (13-1) and MOC-Floyd Valley (10-0). For the tournament, Columbus out-scored its four opponents, 38-3.

After going 2-0 Friday, the Sailors opened against Spencer on Saturday.

Alivia Schultz stayed red-hot going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and five runs batted in. The 3-for-3 effort, combined with a 4-for-4 game against Akron-Westfield Friday night gave Schultz hits in seven consecutive at bats.

Taylor Hogan was also 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Three other Sailors had multiple hits — Kayla Sproul, Sophie Meyer and Jenna Schott.

In game two, Hogan again was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Alivia Schultz was 2-for-4, and Sydney Schultz and Sophie Meier each drove in two runs.

Kayla Sproul picked up victory 105, moving within three of Waterloo West’s Dana Happel to become the all-time winning pitcher in metro history. Eighth grader Haile Frost pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Columbus returns to action Monday at home against Hudson.

Linescores

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

COLUMBUS 13, SPENCER 1

Spencer 010 — 1

Columbus 355 — 13

WP — Kayla Sproul.

COLUMBUS 10, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0

Columbus 153 01 — 10

MOC-Floyd Valley 000 00 — 0

WP — Kayla Sproul. Save — Haile Frost.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments