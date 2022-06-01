Sailors win Class 1A team tennis title, 21st in program history

DES MOINES — The Columbus Catholic girls’ tennis team won the program’s 21st state title with a 5-4 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier Wednesday.

Columbus head coach David Will described winning the first state title since 2018 as an elating experience for the Sailors. He also emphasized the attitude his team entered the tournament with after failing to accomplish all of their goals during the singles and doubles state tournaments.

“We were not favored,” Will said. “We had a chip on our shoulder and we came out and won four of the singles…we won the number two doubles. So, we won 5-4.”

Columbus’ singles success included a victories by juniors Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness in the second and third lineup spots. Victories which both athletes said required more than just their ability to secure.

“In the past, I have had a lot of rejections,” Fain said. “Getting that win at the number two spot was showing everyone what I am capable of…It was getting the work done that I needed to get done. I had to do it for myself and my team... I am proud to carry on the tradition of Columbus tennis”

For Hagness, the victory saw her mount a comeback following a 6-0 loss in the first set. Making the moment sweeter, the win came against Xavier senior Ella Tallet who recently won the state singles championship after defeating Hagness in the semifinals.

“It is really big to know that I can come back from a loss like that,” Hagness said. “I believed in myself to comeback and I have not seen myself do that…I am feeling really proud of all that we have accomplished today. I just wanted to give my best effort today.”

In addition to Fain and Hagness, the Sailors received wins from junior Avery Hogan in the number four spot and senior Erin Hollen in the number five spot.

A win by Hagness and Fain in the number two doubles spot sealed the state championship for the Sailors.

Departing senior Chloe Butler, who spent the season as the top player in the Sailors lineup, described the state title as something that brought tears to her eyes.

“It is great,” Butler said. “This has been a goal of mine since I was little. It is so real. It is one thing I wanted to complete”

Hogan added that she only realized that Columbus could have a chance when she noticed the amount of success the Sailors were managing during the singles competition.

“I still cannot really believe it,” Hogan said. “Honestly, I was not expecting it.”

With the title, the Columbus girls’ tennis program holds the most state titles of any program in an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioned sport and the second most by any high school program in Iowa. Only Cedar Rapids Washington boys’ swimming holds more state titles with 27.

Although Will said that every season is exciting, the Sailors appear well-positioned for another season of success.

With five of the seven varsity players returning next season, Hogan said she expects to have an enjoyable senior season.

“I think it will be a lot of fun,” Hogan said. “Hopefully, we can do it again.”

Meanwhile, Hagness added that she has high expectations for the 2023 tennis season.

“I know we can do big things again,” Hagness said.

Cedar Falls finished fourth in the Class 2A portion. The Tigers lost to West Des Moines Valley, 5-3, in the semifinals, before falling to Cedar Rapids Washington, 5-1, for third.

