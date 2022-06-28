Sailors softball sweep DNH, secure conference title

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic Sailors are the champions in North Iowa Cedar League Central Division softball.

A clutch, two-run go-ahead home run by catcher Katie Ruden in the first of two games with rival Dike-New Hartford Monday at Columbus propelled the Sailors to a 4-3 victory and clinched the title for them. Columbus then finished off the sweep with a 12-0 win in the nightcap.

“That first game, Katie came up in a spot, and she’s had a hot bat lately,” Columbus coach Chris Olmstead said after. “But it is special. This our seventh conference title in the last nine years and we feel like we needed it – we hadn’t won it in the last two years – we thought it was time to get it back in our yard.”

Ruden, a junior, went 4 for 6 in the doubleheader, with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

The Wolverines kicked off the first contest with an RBI single by Payton Nolan, but back-to-back doubles by Columbus pitcher Haile Frost and Ruden tied the game.

In the fifth inning the Sailors were once again down by one at 3-2, following a solo home run by DNH freshman Hanna Steffen. But after Frost singled, Ruden blasted her two-run shot over the center field fence for a 4-3 lead.

“My team drives me a lot and I knew my team need that hit,” Ruden said. “Because that’s my job as a hitter is for my team, not for myself.”

Frost then shut down the Wolverines’ offense with back-to-back perfect innings to end the game 4-3 Columbus, clenching the division.

“It was a total team effort, that first game, and it was a fantastically played softball game by both teams, back and forth, all the way,” Olmstead said. And you know what? In addition to Haile and Katie, I’ve got to mention Nyasija Simmons over at third had an absolutely lights-out game… for us defensively, as well.”

In the second game, Frost kept the Wolverines scoreless through three innings before being replaced at the top of the fourth by Myka Bromley, who kept the shutout going. Ruden added a double and another home run, and drove in another run on a ground out. Junior Sydney Gardner also hit a home run in the second inning.

After two big five-run innings, Columbus forced the end of the game with a mercy rule at 12-0, securing the sweep.

According to Dike-New Hartford head coach Rhandi Oelmann, this game in particular was undone by fielding errors, with five plaguing them the third inning. However, the season isn’t over.

“We’ve got regionals next week and we play Jesup, but that will be another tough game and they’ve got a coach here watching us tonight,” Oelmann said. “So we’ve got to get to work on things to get better at.”

