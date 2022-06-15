Sailors sink Trojans despite Bruess homer

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic softball team capitalized on 12 hits to defeat the Waterloo East Trojans, 9-2, Wednesday.

The Sailors came into Wednesday night with a 13-5 record and wins in five of their last seven games. Meanwhile, through sixteen games, Waterloo East has not managed to find a similar level of success.

Despite the differing levels of success, Columbus Catholic head coach Chris Olmstead said he never lets his players take any games for granted. He also credited East for weathering the toughness of a Mississippie Valley Conference schedule

“They hear this from me every night,” Olmstead said. “We do not look over any opponent. East High is a good program. They got a good ball club. They play in a brutal conference. It is just a tough schedule…playing that tough schedule, they are going to get better every night. That is what I said to my team.”

In the first inning, Columbus picked up a one-run lead as junior Nyasija Simmons drove in junior Kamryn Regenold from third on a sacrifice ground ball.

In the second inning, four singles and an East fielding error allowed Columbus to add two more runs and load the bases with only one out. However, the Trojans managed to halt the Sailors rally with a 6-3 double play to end the top half of the second.

Trailing 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, East senior Maysen Bruess launched a line drive over the left field wall for a solo home run to bring East within two runs.

“It lifted my team up,” Breuss said. “It is kind of what I do. I am pretty energetic so, it helps my team…As a senior, I have to be able to lift up the younger players. Getting a good hit, lifted up the game a little bit because it was a little bit of a struggle for us. We are used it. We are used to being the underdogs.”

The senior added that she really enjoyed seeing all the smiles as she rounded third base.

“It is like a butterfly feeling,” Breus said. “It is a nice feeling seeing all of my friends smiling. It is like a lift off.”

Columbus added one run in the fourth before exploding for four runs in the fifth including a two RBI double from junior Ella Smith.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sailors ace, junior Haile Frost relieved starting pitcher, freshman Myka Bromley with the bases loaded and no outs. Frost managed to escape the jam with a strikeout and two force outs at home.

Frost said she did not feel nervous entering the game amid the jam because she knew that her teammates had her back.

“I knew we had some solid defense going throughout the game,” Frost said. “I knew, if I did not hit my spots, I still had a good defense backing me up…I knew I had to step up, but I knew I had a good defense to be there for me.”

Olmstead expanded on what he saw from his perspective as the Sailors coach during the jam and the impact it had on his squad.

“I talk about working as a team,” Olmstead said. “To have somebody come in and bail us out of that, Haile did that tonight. Getting out of bases load, zero out jam does not happen very happen. That was a motivating factor for us as a team.”

Columbus scored one more run in the seventh while East also added one run on an RBI double from eighth grader Malloree Nichols.

Following the 9-2 victory, Olmstead said he was ‘really pleased’ with the Sailors offensive production and highlighted the play of his starting pitcher and stellar defense.

“I saw a great pitching performance out of our freshman Myka Bromley,” Olmstead said. “She has been doing a great job for us…She gives our defense a chance--which played impeccable tonight.”

Bromley pitched four innings, recorded five strike outs and allowed one run on three hits for the Sailors.

Olmstead also added that he has seen the confidence level of his team continue to grow as they reach the midway point of their season.

“It has been growing steadily throughout the course of this season,” Olmstead said. “I am liking what I am seeing. I have girls making diving attempts at balls and everything like that…That is the effort we want and that just jazzes people up and gets the whole team excited.”

Frost also noted that the Sailors have recently started to find more confidence in different aspects of their game.

“We are finally getting on the bats,” Frost said. “I think confidence up at the plate and confidence in the field is coming together.”

Improving to 14-5 on the season, the Sailors take on the (5-11) Denver Cyclones in a road test on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

For East, Maysen Bruess finished 2-for-4 with home run while Malloree Nichols finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 0-17 on the season with a doubleheader against (9-9) Wahlert ahead on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Linescore

Columbus Catholic 9, Waterloo East 2

Columbus;120;140;1 -- 9;12;0

Waterloo East;001;001;0 -- 2;6;5

Myka Bromley, Frost (5) and Katie Ruden. Jocelyn Foss and Haley Harn. WP – Bromley. LP – Foss. 2B – CCHS: Bromley, Frost, Smith (2). East: M. Nichols (2). HR – East: M. Bruess.

