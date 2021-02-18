Sailors sail into 1A Top 10 after strong opening round

DES MOINES – The fruit of many years of hard work is starting to ripen for the Waterloo Columbus wrestling team.

After years of struggling and producing few state qualifiers, the Sailors advanced four to the Class 1A state meet that began Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena. It was the most for the program since 2005.

And after preaching to his charges that there wasn’t an opponent they couldn’t wrestle with, head coach Denny Boleyn watched his Sailors go out and perform at a high level as all four qualifiers moved onto day two.

Senior Sam Hackett at 138 and freshman Max Magayna at 152 each recorded falls, while sophomore Carson Hartz earned a major decision at 170. Sophomore Gavin Reed bounced back from a devastating last-second first-round loss to win his 113 wrestle back by fall.

All those efforts left the Sailors in recently uncharted waters, tied for seventh in the team standings with Nashua-Plainfield with 14 points.

“We know we can wrestle with the best guys,” Boleyn said. “These guys just had to go out and prove it. We almost got four out of four on the front side, but I tell you what going into day two with all four alive, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}