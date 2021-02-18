Sailors sail into 1A Top 10 after strong opening round

DES MOINES – The fruit of many years of hard work is starting to ripen for the Waterloo Columbus wrestling team.
After years of struggling and producing few state qualifiers, the Sailors advanced four to the Class 1A state meet that began Thursday morning at Wells Fargo Arena. It was the most for the program since 2005.
And after preaching to his charges that there wasn’t an opponent they couldn’t wrestle with, head coach Denny Boleyn watched his Sailors go out and perform at a high level as all four qualifiers moved onto day two.
Senior Sam Hackett at 138 and freshman Max Magayna at 152 each recorded falls, while sophomore Carson Hartz earned a major decision at 170. Sophomore Gavin Reed bounced back from a devastating last-second first-round loss to win his 113 wrestle back by fall.
All those efforts left the Sailors in recently uncharted waters, tied for seventh in the team standings with Nashua-Plainfield with 14 points.
“We know we can wrestle with the best guys,” Boleyn said. “These guys just had to go out and prove it. We almost got four out of four on the front side, but I tell you what going into day two with all four alive, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Hackett, in his second state tournament, went from being on his back against Denver’s Isaac Schimmels to recording a fall in 3 minutes and 5 seconds. Magayna, the second seed pinned Alburnett’s Gunnar Keeneyin 1:52. Hartz gave the Sailors a third win with a 10-2 decision over Lane Swenson of South Hamilton.
There were no nerves for the highly-touted Magayna in his state tournament debut.
“Felt like another day at the job doing what I do best,” Magayna said “I feel confident enough that I don’t need let my nerves control me. I always think I am the best and my mindset is every match is the state finals and that is how I wrestle every match, as if it was the state final.”
Reed was leading Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball, who had beaten him in both the sectional and district meets, 5-2 with under when Kimball scored a takedown while securing an inside cradle for a four-point move that came with under six seconds remaining to down Reed, 6-5.
“We made one mistake and it cost us. Kudos to Kimball for wrestling the entire six minutes and that was the message to our guys, wrestle six minutes,“ Boleyn said.
Reed bounced back to pin Landon Hanson of West Monona in 1:58 to remain alive.
“That is a tough mental hump to get over, losing in the first round, but he did it and will still be wrestling tomorrow.”