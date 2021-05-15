Sailors reach 1A girls' tennis regional final

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Columbus girls’ tennis team advanced to a 1A regional final Saturday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

The Sailors blanked Iowa Falls-Alden (5-0) and Fort Dodge St. Edmond (5-0) to advance.

Columbus lost just two games in beating IFA, and only 10 in the victory over the Gaels.

Sasha Hyacinth won her two matches by losing just one game, and No. 5 player Alli Hagness did not lose a game in two victories.

The Sailors advance to face Grinnell in a regional final at Grinnell next Saturday.

WEST FALLS: The Wahawks saw their team season come to an end as Marshalltown defeated West, 6-3, in a 2A regional Saturday in Marshaltown.

The Wahawks got three singles victories as Sarah Rizvic, Lily Duncan and Avaya Burnside were all victorious.

Marshalltown advances to face Cedar Falls next Saturday at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Boys' tennis

COLUMBUS BOYS' OUTSED: In a nearly four-hour long match, Decorah out-lasted Waterloo Columbus in a Class 1A substate preliminary match Saturday.