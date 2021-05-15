 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sailors reach 1A girls' tennis regional final
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Sailors reach 1A girls' tennis regional final

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Columbus girls’ tennis team advanced to a 1A regional final Saturday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

May flash sale

The Sailors blanked Iowa Falls-Alden (5-0) and Fort Dodge St. Edmond (5-0) to advance.

Columbus lost just two games in beating IFA, and only 10 in the victory over the Gaels.

Sasha Hyacinth won her two matches by losing just one game, and No. 5 player Alli Hagness did not lose a game in two victories.

The Sailors advance to face Grinnell in a regional final at Grinnell next Saturday.

WEST FALLS: The Wahawks saw their team season come to an end as Marshalltown defeated West, 6-3, in a 2A regional Saturday in Marshaltown.

The Wahawks got three singles victories as Sarah Rizvic, Lily Duncan and Avaya Burnside were all victorious.

Marshalltown advances to face Cedar Falls next Saturday at the UNI Tennis Courts. 

Boys' tennis

COLUMBUS BOYS' OUTSED: In a nearly four-hour long match, Decorah out-lasted Waterloo Columbus in a Class 1A substate preliminary match Saturday.

The Vikings won 5-3 with one doubles match not being completed.

The two teams split six singles matches as Columbus got wins from Jon Dobson, Alex Feldmann and Alex Buser.

With the match tied 3-3, Decorah duo Gabe Anderson and Caden Brunam recovered from a 6-1 loss in the opening set to beat Dobson and Joseph Haag by winning the final two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Boys’ golf

SAILORS ADVANCE: Friday at the Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Waterloo Columbus advanced to a 2A district meet.

Columbus will host districts Friday at Gates Park. The Sailors were led by Nolan Leslie’s 84.

Tanner Johnson of North Fayette-Valley earned medalist honors on a card-back to beat Jesup freshman Jack Miller.

Johnson and Miller each carded an 81.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Results

Girls’ tennis

Class 2A regional

MARSHALLTOWN 6, WEST 3

Singles: Cass Lecompte (M) won by default over. Kathleen Hepworth, Regan Smith (M) def. Ava Shepard 6-3, 7-5, Sarah Rizvic (West) def. Rebekah Downs 6-1, 6-4, Lily Duncan (West) def. Briane Hargrave 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, Avaya Burnside (West) def. Kaitlyn Tiernam 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, Emily Diggins (M) def. Chloe Corpman 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Lecompte-Smith (M) def. Rizvic-Shepard 6-4, 6-4, Downs-Hargrave (M) won by default over Duncan-Hepworth, Tiernam-Diggins (M) def. Burnside-Corpman 7-5, 6-2.

1A regional

COLUMBUS 5, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 0

Singles: Sasha Hyacinth (Col) dec. Jenny Wibholm 6-0, 6-0, Chloe Butler (Col) dec. Morgan Joeme 6-0, 6-0, Bre Phillips (Col) def. Aubrey Johnson 6-0, 6-1, Avery Hogan (Col) def. Lauren Wood 6-1, 6-0, Alli Hagness (Col) def. Mavis Henle 6-0, 6-0, Sofia Fain (Col) def. Kady Winters 6-0, 6-0.

COLUMBUS 5, ST. EDMOND 0

Singles: Hyacinth (Col) def. Sydney Engels 6-1, 6-0, Butler (Col) def. Leah Neverman 6-1, 6-2, Phillips (Col) def. Ashlyn Headlee 6-1. 6-2, Hogan (Col) def. Lilly Kolacid 6-0, 6-0, Hagness (Col) def. Katie Flaherty 6-0, 6-0, Fain (Col) def. Anna Kolacid 6-1. 6-2.

Boys’ tennis

Class 1A substate preliminary

DECORAH 5, COLUMBUS 3

Singles: Jon Dobson (Col) def. Gabe Anderson, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, Caden Brunam (Dec) def. Joseph Haag 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Daniel Skrade 7-5, 6-3, Alex Buseer (Col) def. Brendan Hunter 6-4, 6-4, Edwin Holyoake (Dec) def. Simon Larsen 6-4, 6-2, Noah Tapscott (Dec) def. Patrick Underwood 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Anderson-Brunam (Dec) def. Dobson-Haag 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, Hunter-Holyoake (Dec) def. Larsen-Underwood 6-2, 6-2.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News