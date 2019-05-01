MESKWAKI — The Waterloo Columbus boys’ and girls’ track teams had several had several high finishes Monday.
For the boys, Cannon Butler won the discus, and Tyler Timmerman was first in the 400 hurdles. In the 4x200, Tristan Wright, Jarrett Kruse, Butler and Kaden Ludwig won.
Ben Sinnott was second in the high jump as was Ludwig in the 200. The sprint medley team and 4x100 team were also second.
On the girls’ side, Alivia Schultz was second in the 100. Hanna Hewitt, Kacie Bennett, Schultz and Grace Harms combined for second-place finishes in the sprint medley and 4x100 relays.
Boys’ soccer
COLUMBUS 3, WSR 1: The Sailors improved to 9-2 overall with a non-conference win over the Go-Hawks.
Nga Reh scored twice to lead the Sailors, who led 2-0 at halftime.
