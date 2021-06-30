Sailors find offensive punch, rally to beat Wahawks

WATERLOO -- A dozen base hits with three doubles and two home runs will generate enough runs to win a lot of high school softball games.
It's the little things that continue to plague Waterloo West.
The Wahawks (7-25) jumped on Columbus Catholic (23-9) early Wednesday, building leads of 4-0 and 5-1, but had a pair of baserunners thrown out at third on hits to the outfield, couldn't make plays on a couple of hard-hit balls and made a costly throwing error in the bottom of the sixth inning that helped Columbus tie the game before the Sailors pulled out an exciting 8-7 metro victory on an infield hit by Reagan Lindsay.
"I loved the way my kids fought back," said Columbus coach Chris Olmstead. "What we talked about afterward is they played the type of softball we want them to play all the time, and that's just cool, calm, confident, processing the game, not panicking. When you're down 5-1, just keep chipping away, chipping away, encouraging one another, making sure we're putting the ball in play, being patient at the plate, and good things will happen.
"That's what happened for us tonight."
After a hot start to the season, the Sailors have cooled of late with five losses in their past nine games. Olmstead said inconsistency at the plate has been the main issue, and it was again early Wednesday. Columbus left the bases loaded three times Wednesday and stranded 13 runners, but eventually found plenty of spark to ignite the comeback. Seven players collected hits with Lindsay and Kamryn Regenold banging out three apiece and Avery Hogan two.
Against Kee, the Sailors had five players drive in two runs – Katie Ruden, Reagan Lindsay, Alli Hagness, Morgan Bradley, Sophie Meier, Haile Frost and Kamryn Regenold.
"They're young, and they're learning about that," said Olmstead. "They did great with that tonight. They were really a lot more patient at the plate tonight."
West had plenty of quality at bats, too.
"I'm proud of them," coach Adam Dehl said of his Wahawks' effort. "They (the Sailors) are a good team, but in the end we made too many mistakes on defense that cost us."
West went after Columbus pitcher Haile Frost immediately with six hits in the first three innings. Bailey Schoepske had an RBI single in the first for a 1-0 lead. Haley Christoffer homered to lead off the third, Josie Bauler doubled in a run and Savannah Ringheden singled home Bauler as the lead grew to 4-0.
The offensive assault continued with a run in the fourth that made it 5-1.
The Sailors didn't pick up their first base hit until Regenold singled in the bottom of the third. Alivia Schultz drove her home, Sydney Gardner delivered a two-run single in the fourth and Regenold slammed a two-run double in the fifth to tie the game.
The Wahawks answered with Schoepske's two-run homer that hugged the left field line in the top of the sixth to regain the lead at 7-5, but Columbus responded again. Regenold knocked in a run on a ground out, another scored on an errant West throw and Lindsay beat out a grounder to short to plate the go-ahead run.
West put a runner on second with one out in the top of the seventh, but a flyout to center turned into a double play when Columbus' Lindsay gunned down a runner trying to advance on the out.
Brianna McPoland finished 4-for-4, Haley Christoffer and Schoepske had a pair of hits apiece and Schoepske drove in three runs for the Wahawks.
"This was good," said Dehl. "It was a test. It was a close game. You hope for it to be that way when you get into districts. We're going to rest some kids. The last two weeks have been a lot. It's time to maybe grab some rest and kind of go over the little things that we missed here and clean them up."