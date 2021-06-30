Sailors find offensive punch, rally to beat Wahawks

WATERLOO -- A dozen base hits with three doubles and two home runs will generate enough runs to win a lot of high school softball games.

It's the little things that continue to plague Waterloo West.

The Wahawks (7-25) jumped on Columbus Catholic (23-9) early Wednesday, building leads of 4-0 and 5-1, but had a pair of baserunners thrown out at third on hits to the outfield, couldn't make plays on a couple of hard-hit balls and made a costly throwing error in the bottom of the sixth inning that helped Columbus tie the game before the Sailors pulled out an exciting 8-7 metro victory on an infield hit by Reagan Lindsay.

"I loved the way my kids fought back," said Columbus coach Chris Olmstead. "What we talked about afterward is they played the type of softball we want them to play all the time, and that's just cool, calm, confident, processing the game, not panicking. When you're down 5-1, just keep chipping away, chipping away, encouraging one another, making sure we're putting the ball in play, being patient at the plate, and good things will happen.

"That's what happened for us tonight."