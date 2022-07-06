Sailors fall to Alburnett as season comes to an end in quarterfinals

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Catholic softball team saw its season come to an end with a 9-5 loss to the Alburnett Pirates, Wednesday.

The game ultimately came down to the Pirates big first inning according to Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead. Alburnett built a nine-run advantage on seven hits in the top of the first and maintained their lead for the remainder of the contest.

Olmstead said his message to the team following the season-ending loss centered on the crucial nature of that opening frame.

“They are smart, they are savvy and they know how to play softball,” Olmstead said. “My message to them was they are great ball players, I love them, but the game is pretty simple to explain. You cannot dig yourself a nine-run hole in the first inning. It is tough to climb out of that.”

Despite falling behind early, the Sailors did not go down without a fight. Columbus immediately responded with four runs on one hit and four walks in the bottom of the first inning.

Junior catcher Katie Ruden drove in the first Sailors’ run of the contest with an RBI single to score Kamryn Regenold from second.

Juniors Haile Frost, Nya Simmons and Ruden all scored as a result of a wild pitch to cut the Pirates lead to just five runs.

Trailing 9-4, the Sailors scored one additional run in the bottom of the second as Simmons scored Regenold from third with an RBI single.

Olmstead said he like the fight his team showed despite the large deficit the Sailors faced.

“They battled back,” Olmstead said. “We answered right away. I thought that was great…keep pecking away.”

Over the final five innings of the game, neither team managed to record any runs as the Sailors lost 9-5 and finished their season with a 24-11 record.

With runners on base in every inning, Olmstead highlighted three instances in which the Sailors threatened the Pirates’ lead, but, ultimately, had dug too deep of a hole for itself.

“When you get in a nine-nothing hole, everything has to fall your way moving forward,” Olmstead said. “That is what did not happen.”

With no seniors on the roster, Olmstead added that he told his team that he loved them, to learn from their loss and return next season ready to work hard.

“I told them they have to use it as fuel for a fire for next year,” Olmstead said. “They have to come ready to play…It boils down to hard work…They are going to come back stronger and wiser and more determined next year.”

Linescore

Alburnett 9, Columbus 5

Alburnett;900;000;0 -- 9;10;1

Columbus;410;000;0 -- 5;7;4

Hailey Carolan and Savannah Caves. Haile Frost and Katie Ruden. WP – Carolan. LP –Frost. 2B – ALB: Martin. HR – ALB: Olmstead.