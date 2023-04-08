WATERLOO – The Columbus Catholic girls left little doubt on the court at the Top Gun Tennis Tournament at Byrnes Park Saturday.

The Sailors showed why they were the defending state champions, going 18-0 in singles and 8-1 in doubles in matchups with Decorah, Clinton and Ottumwa.

But head coach Dave Will said he’s come to expect nothing less of the team, adding that even with their title, there's still more untapped potential.

“They’re multi-dimensional athletes a bunch of good kids, big aspirations and we could be a very fine team if we keep working at,” Will said.

Senior Sophia Fain was one such athlete. As the No.1-ranked player on her team, she took on the best the opposition had to offer, winning 12-1 against Beverly Bishop of Ottumwa, 9-4 against Annalise Skrade from Decorah and 9-4 against Anna Currant from Clinton. Between sjngles and doubles, where she went 2-1 with partner Alli Hagness, Fain said it was a good sign for things to come going into the rest of the season.

“I feel happy. I feel super proud that the hard work is paying off in a certain sense,” Fain said, adding that she’d seen improved synergy with Hagness. “And I’m happy with how we’re and I’m excited to keep getting better both individually and together.”

However, their biggest test of the season thus far will come on Monday as they take on 2A state champs Dowling Catholic, saying he expects a tough, but exciting meet.

“I guess it’d be like Ohio State and Alabama in the middle of the season or something like that,” Will said. “So we’ll see how good we really are.”

But if the Sailors’ play on Monday is anything like it was on Saturday, Will believes there’s reason to be optimistic.

“It’s a good start,” he said. “Good stuff.”