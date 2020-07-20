Regional softball: Defending champion North Linn downs Columbus, 6-0

COGGON - Columbus Catholic's story book season ended a chapter short Monday as defending state champion and top-ranked North Linn downed the Sailors, 6-0, in a Class 2A regional final.
The Lynx (23-0) brought back a lot of the fire power from its state championship team and that lineup proved to be more than what the youthful Sailors could anchor down, especially after Columbus spotted North Linn an early 4-0 lead.
As it turned out one run would've been enough for Lynx standout pitcher Abby Flanagan, who has allowed just one run in post-season play over the past two seasons, and none this summer. She limited the Sailors to just two hits.
"Giving up two runs would have been tough to get over against this team," Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead said of North Linn. "But when they got those two extra runs it changed our whole approach to the game. I do have to say though, that our girls kept plugging away and never gave up. They played a very good team tough and they can build on that this offseason."
The one thing the Sailors (10-6) had built strong this season was the belief that they were better than most would give them credit for. A team that lost a ton of seniors from a third-consecutive state tournament team, a youthful team once again found itself on the doorsteps of another state tournament berth.
"A lot of people did not think we were going to be this strong this year, that we were rebuilding," said junior third baseman Alivia Schultz. "We did a lot of good things this year and we have so much potential to get so much better. Tonight we just couldn't get our bats going when we needed."
Schultz collected both of the Sailor hits, a double in the fourth and a single in the fifth.
"They are a really good team and they held us," added Schultz. "This will help us next year as we will come back younger and stronger and we will be in their position at this time next year. We have good players on this team and we will be stronger."
A confident North Linn squad got even more confident after jumping out to an early lead.
"We came into this game pretty confident and we knew what was going on," said Lynx coach Marv Porter. "We scouted them last week and knew what to do. I think once we got up on em at 4-0 we took the air right out of them. Abby had control all night and they couldn't hit with any power tonight. Abby has been tough on everyone and her sister (Grace) is backing her up behind the plate really strong."
Sailors starting pitcher, Haile Frost was no slouch in the game as she settled in after the first frame and only allowed four hits over the final five innings, with six long fly outs tracked down by her fielders.
"I have seen such a huge growth spurt in these girls over the past ten days," said Olmstead. "I have never been so proud or positive after a loss as I was tonight. They learned how to battle against all odds and tonight it took an undefeated team and the defending state champions to take us down.”
