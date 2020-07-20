Regional softball: Defending champion North Linn downs Columbus, 6-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COGGON - Columbus Catholic's story book season ended a chapter short Monday as defending state champion and top-ranked North Linn downed the Sailors, 6-0, in a Class 2A regional final.

The Lynx (23-0) brought back a lot of the fire power from its state championship team and that lineup proved to be more than what the youthful Sailors could anchor down, especially after Columbus spotted North Linn an early 4-0 lead.

As it turned out one run would've been enough for Lynx standout pitcher Abby Flanagan, who has allowed just one run in post-season play over the past two seasons, and none this summer. She limited the Sailors to just two hits.

"Giving up two runs would have been tough to get over against this team," Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead said of North Linn. "But when they got those two extra runs it changed our whole approach to the game. I do have to say though, that our girls kept plugging away and never gave up. They played a very good team tough and they can build on that this offseason."

The one thing the Sailors (10-6) had built strong this season was the belief that they were better than most would give them credit for. A team that lost a ton of seniors from a third-consecutive state tournament team, a youthful team once again found itself on the doorsteps of another state tournament berth.