WATERLOO -- For one team Thursday night, the holiday break did little to hinder progress.
Sumner-Fredericksburg dominated a pair North Iowa Cedar League matches at Oppold Gymnasium, topping host Waterloo Columbus (56-18) and Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center (58-18).
"We were just excited to get back on the mat after such a long break," Cougars coach Jeff Meyer said. "Right before the break we had lost four guys to injury, and we were anxious to see where we were.
"I think our guys responded well and after facing so many forfeits early we kind of had to generate our own intensity and create our own environment to get ready for the second match. The guys pushed the pace and like I said they responded well."
Sophomore Owen Kime was one of the Cougars to create his own intensity. Kime majored both of his opponents -- Caden Hartz of Columbus (15-1) and Nathan Klausen of AP/GC (10-2).
"I expected a tough match tonight with Klausen, even though I had not wrestled him before," Kime said "I really like going against a guy I don't know a lot about, it kind of gets me going more. When I got on top early I knew I could control him and just wrestled hard to win my match."
Cal VanEngelenburg was another highlight for Sumner-Fredericksburg, recording a pair of pins -- Ray Seidel of Columbus (3:06) and Ben Ogle of AP/GC (5:37).
In the other match, AP/GC blanked Columbus, 49-0.
Austin Knaack and Ogle got pins at 152 and 160, respectively, to lead the Falcons.
"I thought our guys showed a whole lot of energy tonight and wrestled with good effort," AP/GC coach Colby Grothoff said.
For Waterloo Columbus, it came down to a lack of athletes available.
"Like I've said before, it comes down to numbers," said Sailors coach Denny Boleyn. "We have 11 guys for 14 weights, there is just not much you can do there. I was not pleased at all with our effort versus Sumner, but I thought we came back out and wrestled with heart against A-P."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.