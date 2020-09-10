Prep volleyball: No. 2 Wapsie Valley sweeps Columbus Catholic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBANK—There is one thing for certain when you play volleyball in the North Iowa Cedar League, no match is a gimme.

Thursday night was no different.

Second-ranked (Class 1A) Wapsie Valley of Fairbank got all it could handle while holding off Waterloo Columbus, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 to improve to 4-0 overall.

“I absolutely agree with the fact that this is a very tough conference we play in and anybody can beat anyone on any given night,” said Warriors coach Heather Robinson. “In this conference you have to fight for every point and nothing comes easy. It would be so easy for everyone to split games in this conference, that is why you have to be at your best.”

The Warriors looked to be at their best in the first two sets as they took early leads in both and never gave up their edge. In set number two, the Sailors made a big comeback after falling behind 12-6.

Lydia Imbrogno rolled a hard drive down the top of the nylon that rode the rail to the right side before falling to the floor where no Sailor could reach it. Moments later, Imbrogno used the net again as an assistant as she served up a line drive that smacked the tape and snuck over for an easy ace.