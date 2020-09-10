Prep volleyball: No. 2 Wapsie Valley sweeps Columbus Catholic

FAIRBANK—There is one thing for certain when you play volleyball in the North Iowa Cedar League, no match is a gimme.
Thursday night was no different.
Second-ranked (Class 1A) Wapsie Valley of Fairbank got all it could handle while holding off Waterloo Columbus, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 to improve to 4-0 overall.
“I absolutely agree with the fact that this is a very tough conference we play in and anybody can beat anyone on any given night,” said Warriors coach Heather Robinson. “In this conference you have to fight for every point and nothing comes easy. It would be so easy for everyone to split games in this conference, that is why you have to be at your best.”
The Warriors looked to be at their best in the first two sets as they took early leads in both and never gave up their edge. In set number two, the Sailors made a big comeback after falling behind 12-6.
Lydia Imbrogno rolled a hard drive down the top of the nylon that rode the rail to the right side before falling to the floor where no Sailor could reach it. Moments later, Imbrogno used the net again as an assistant as she served up a line drive that smacked the tape and snuck over for an easy ace.
“I thought the first two sets we competed well and fought for a lot of points,” said Imbrogno. “We scrambled for every ball and thrived for that first ball kill. In the third set we kind of got a little soft and things were not falling our way. They really came after us and we were losing the momentum. We had to get back to playing one point at a time and not to panic.”
Columbus (7-6, 0-2) jumped to an 8-4 lead in the third off a pair of senior hitter Ali Vesely kills.
Kalvyn Rosengarten stopped the run for Wapsie as she blistered the floor with a campfire shot, that the Sailors could only watch. The momentum obviously switched back to the Warriors as a pair of unforced errors and a net serve put the Sailors on their heels.
“We have to get more comfortable when we are not playing at home,” Sailors coach Shelby Schnurstein said. “We have the talent to win in this very tough conference. We just have to work a little harder on defense. The offense is there we just need to clean up those errors. We held the lead but had trouble holding it and that was due to mistakes that were our fault.”
Columbus’ Faith Freshwater broke a 22-tie with a blast down the middle that was a little too hot to handle. Unfortunately they gave the home team a side out with a shot that sailed out of bounds.
Wapsie Valley returned the favor with a net serve, but then scored back-to-back points to squeeze ahead 26-25. Imbrogno wanted no more of the Sailors rally as she blistered a shot through the defense for a 27-25 win and the sweep.
“I did not want this to go more than three sets,” said Imbrogno. “They (Sailors) are a very good team and they showed that they were not going to give up easy. I am so glad we were able to end this in three.”
The Sailors gave the battle that was expected, but Schnurstein knows better times are ahead.
“Covid was kind of a road block for us, but that is nothing we cannot overcome,” added Schnurstein. “We will enter every match as the underdog and that is okay with me. I like that role, because then people never expect you to win and we will win a lot of games.”
