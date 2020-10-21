Prep volleyball: Columbus opens postseason in dominant fashion

Down 5-2 in the opening set Wednesday, the Sailors quickly bounced back. Senior Ali Vesely and junior Faith Freshwater dominated play of the net, delivering booming spikes to boost Columbus to an 11-9 lead.

Regina hung tough before kills by Freshwater and Ava Leslie gave the Sailors set point at 24-19. Vesely then blasted a running spike as Columbus won the opening set.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All of our hitters really stepped up tonight,” Schnurstein said. “I’m really proud of all of them. Our hitters did a great job adjusting to the defense we were facing. They really came through with a strong performance.”

The Sailors carried the momentum into a superb second set, bolting to leads 6-1 and 12-2. Junior Eva Christensen put on an impressive power display, collecting three kills during the strong Columbus run.

Freshwater finished the second set with a running spike that the Regals were unable to handle.

“When we play together and connect like we did tonight, we can become a really good team,” Freshwater said. “We’ve worked hard and we’ve improved a lot over the last few weeks. Our defense was really good tonight – we had a lot of good blocks and a lot of good digs. And we connected really well with our setter.”