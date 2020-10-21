Prep volleyball: Columbus opens postseason in dominant fashion

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus High School surrendered five of the match’s first seven points.
But the No. 12 Sailors didn’t give up much after that.
Columbus relied on an efficient, balanced and lethal attack to sweep Iowa City Regina in a Class 2A regional volleyball quarterfinal inside Oppold Gymnasium.
The Sailors overpowered the visiting Regals 25-19, 25-6, 25-23 on Wednesday night.
“Overall, I’m very happy with the outcome of the match,” Columbus coach Shelby Schnurstein said. “We still have a lot to work on before our next match, but I thought our girls adjusted well against Regina. We came out really focused and were able to maintain that.”
Columbus (19-15) advances to face Grundy Center (19-17) in a regional semifinal on Monday. The Sailors swept the Spartans during the regular season.
Columbus is a team that looks much stronger than its record. The Sailors compete in the loaded North Iowa Cedar League that has numerous teams highly ranked in the state.
“We obviously played in a very tough conference that has great volleyball,” Schnurstein said. “We’ve played a challenging schedule. Records don’t mean anything right now. We just have to keep showing up like we did tonight. We know we can play with anybody.”
Down 5-2 in the opening set Wednesday, the Sailors quickly bounced back. Senior Ali Vesely and junior Faith Freshwater dominated play of the net, delivering booming spikes to boost Columbus to an 11-9 lead.
Regina hung tough before kills by Freshwater and Ava Leslie gave the Sailors set point at 24-19. Vesely then blasted a running spike as Columbus won the opening set.
Support Local Journalism
“All of our hitters really stepped up tonight,” Schnurstein said. “I’m really proud of all of them. Our hitters did a great job adjusting to the defense we were facing. They really came through with a strong performance.”
The Sailors carried the momentum into a superb second set, bolting to leads 6-1 and 12-2. Junior Eva Christensen put on an impressive power display, collecting three kills during the strong Columbus run.
Freshwater finished the second set with a running spike that the Regals were unable to handle.
“When we play together and connect like we did tonight, we can become a really good team,” Freshwater said. “We’ve worked hard and we’ve improved a lot over the last few weeks. Our defense was really good tonight – we had a lot of good blocks and a lot of good digs. And we connected really well with our setter.”
Sailor senior Madison Funk was all over the court, delivering pinpoint sets for her teammates at the net.
Iowa City Regina came back strong in the final set, overcoming an early deficit to take a 13-12 lead.
Columbus responded to build a 21-16 lead before the Regals tied it 23-23 on an ace serve by Lily Simpson. The Sailors regrouped to score the final two points and end the match.
“We just need to finish and execute faster,” Schnurstein said. “They came back on us, but we did a good job of finishing it off in the third set.”
Christensen led Columbus’ balanced attack with 10 kills and Funk distributed 34 assists. Reagan Lindsay recorded seven digs with three ace serves for the Sailors.
Regina finished its season with a 13-10 record while Columbus prepares for its next postseason battle.
“The key for us is to stay hot,” Schnurstein said. “We just have to play strong no matter who is on the other side of the net. We just need to focus on our opponent, look at their flaws and try to attack them.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!